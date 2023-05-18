Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Making it in the NFL requires perseverance, effort, and great character. While some of these players have made personal choices that led them to succeed, their principles and upbringing stemmed from their parents. While some NFL players had football parents to show them the ropes, others had parents who work in a world far away from the sport. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NFL players and what their non-football parents did for a living.

Tom Brady Sr.: CEO of an Insurance firm

Relation: Father of Tom Brady

Although Tom Brady is a talented football star who collected several championships in the NFL, his father was never a football player. While he never played football, the elder Brady carved out a career in insurance. In fact, Brady Sr. founded a national independent insurance firm called Thomas Brady & Associates.

Eugene Wilson Brees II: Lawyer

Relation: Father of Drew Brees

Drew Brees has achieved a lot of accolades in the NFL including 13 Pro Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl championship, and a Super Bowl MVP. His athleticism can be traced back to his father, who played for the Texas A&M basketball team. However, Eugene Brees II would never choose a career in sports. Instead, he works as a personal injury defense lawyer. Having worked at least 26 years as a defense attorney, the elder Brees has tried over 75 cases, most of which favored his clients.

Pat Mahomes Sr.: Professional Baseball Player

Relation: Father of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is an MVP and Super Bowl Champion that has made his mark in the NFL. While the younger Mahomes established himself in football, his father carved out a lengthy career as a baseball player. Pat Mahomes Sr. played for several teams in the MLB including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mahomes Sr. also played one season in Japan for the Yokohama BayStars.

Edward Wesley Rodgers: Chiropractor

Relation: Father of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the oldest players in the NFL, playing for 17 productive seasons. His longevity and success in the NFL could be partially credited to his father, Edward Rogers, who is a sports injury specialist and a chiropractor. The Rodgers patriarch runs his clinic called Rodgers Chiropractic. Although there are speculations that Aaron hasn’t been communicating with his family, his father has maintained his full support for his son.

Wow I didn’t expect to get headlines. I really try to stay mum on most these issues but I get tired of some folks bashing my son. Modt folks don’t think about the fact that a player’s dad could be checking out the comments. Some are really brutal! — Ed Rodgers (@edrodgersdc) June 17, 2021

Bonita Favre: Teacher

Relation: Mother of Brett Favre

Brett Favre is the only NFL player to ever win three straight MVP awards. But despite the success, he never failed to give credit to his mother, Bonita. According to sources, she enjoyed watching her son’s games. In fact, she even wrote a book about him. Apart from releasing a book, Bonita also worked as a teacher in Hancock County School District in Mississippi.

Cheryl Bosa: Real Estate Advisor

Relation: Mother of Nick and Joey Bosa

Joey and Nick Bosa have emerged as talented players in the NFL, with both taking Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Their great performances can be attributed to their mothers’ unconditional support. The Bosa matriarch, Cheryl, currently works as a real estate advisor for Engel & Volkers, focusing on the Fort Lauderdale area.

Pam Tebow: Missionary

Relation: Mother of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow carved out a solid college football career which allowed him to play in the NFL. Tebow suited up for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. With Tebow being able to play in the NFL, he never fails to give credit to his mother, Pam Tebow. Pam graduated with flying colors from the University of Florida with a degree in Communications. She works as a missionary through the Tebow Evangelistic Association. As a missionary, Pam runs an orphanage in the Philippines. Moreover, she was also awarded for her efforts as the recipient of Commission for Women’s Inspiring Woman of the Year in 2013 and the National Pro-Life Recognition Award in 2017.

Larry Foles: Restauranteur

Relation: Father of Nick Foles

Nick Foles certainly turned heads after registering a 27-2 touchdown to interception ratio. Afterward, he went on to squash one-hit wonder claims by leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title with Foles taking Super Bowl MVP honors. While Foles has been successful on the field, his father has been cheering his son from one of his restaurants. Based on reports, Nick’s father Larry is an owner and founder of the restaurant chain Eddie V’s Restaurants.

Dan Marino Sr.: Newspaper Delivery Truck Driver

Relation: Father of Dan Marino

As the star of the Miami Dolphins, Dan Marino took home MVP honors, nine Pro Bowl appearances, and six All-Pro selections. While Dan succeeded on the field, his father always started his day reading the papers about his son. Dan Marino Sr. worked as a newspaper delivery truck driver for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. There’s no doubt that Dan Marino’s success can also be attributed to his father’s unconditional support.

Ken Norton Sr.: Professional Boxer

Relation: Father of Ken Norton Jr.

Ken Norton Jr. was a winner in the NFL, winning three Super Bowl championships, two with the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. However, his winning pedigree probably stems from his father. Ken Sr. carved out a solid record of 42 wins against seven losses and one draw. Furthermore, he also held the WBC world heavyweight championship during his Hall of Fame-worthy boxing career.