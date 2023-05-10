Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

At the end of his tenure with the team, Aaron Rodgers seemed done with the Green Bay Packers. New reports show just how disengaged Rodgers was with the Packers.

The former MVP reportedly ghosted the Packers, via Rob Demovsky and Rich Cimini of ESPN. While general manager Brian Gutekunst made efforts to reach Rodgers, the quarterback didn’t seem interested.

“It was: If this is the way it’s going to be (ghosting the Packers) and he wants to be back, we need to have those conversations,” a source told Demovsky/Cimini. “After all efforts were exhausted – with the exception of FaceTime – to reach Aaron, that’s where Dave Dunn got involved.”

Dunn is Rodgers’ agent. After weeks of silence from the QB, Dunn eventually had to read out to his client. At that time, Rodgers said he wanted to play for the Jets. Eventually, talks were rekindled and Rodgers’ wish came true.

However, his silence came at a peculiar time. It was before his infamous four-day silence retreat. Gutekunst hoped to set up a meeting with Rodgers in California before the retreat. But that’s when the ghosting occurred.

Rodgers kept the Packers in the dark for numerous months. While the media didn’t seem to know what to make of the trade discussion, it appears that neither did Green Bay. Rodgers eventually rose from that darkness, making his intentions to play with the Jets clear.

Aaron Rodgers forced the Packers’ hand in trading him to the Jets. He didn’t even communicate with Green Bay brass beforehand.