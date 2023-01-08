By Spencer See · 4 min read

The NFL is a grueling sport that demands a lot from its players. Because of this, it isn’t a surprise that NFL players retire earlier than their counterparts in other sports. In fact, a NFL player’s career only lasts for an average of three and a half years.

However, some NFL veterans have defied the odds by staying much longer. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 oldest players to ever play in the NFL.

10. Warren Moon

Age: 44

Warren Moon achieved a bevy of milestones in his 17 NFL seasons, including NFL Offensive Player of the Year, NFL Man of the Year, one All-Pro selection, and nine Pro Bowl appearances.

Moon played for several squads throughout his long career, including the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs. Before entering the NFL, Moon also played in the CFL, where he suited up for the Edmonton Eskimos. He played professionally for 23 years.

9. Steve DeBerg

Age: 44

Steve DeBerg played for six different teams in his 20-year career. In 1979, DeBerg led the league in completions. Although he retired after his stint with the Miami Dolphins, DeBerg returned to the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons for a season after serving as a quarterback coach for the New York Giants. With his return, DeBerg eventually became the oldest player to be part of a Super Bowl roster.

After his second retirement, DeBerg would return to coaching and manned the sidelines of the Indiana Firebirds and Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League.

8. John Nesser

Age: 45

Coming from a football family, John Nesser was the oldest among the Nesser Brothers. He played on the offensive line for the Columbus Panhandles and carved out a lengthy career. Although he retired as the oldest player in the NFL, that record would be broken several more times later.

7. Bobby Marshall

Age: 45

Bobby Marshall, who was also a Minneapolis lawyer, achieved a lot in his lifetime. He played three sports, including baseball, football, and hockey. Marshall became the first person of color to appear in the NFL, which was then called the American Professional Football Association.

Marshall would play for three teams in the NFL, including the Rock Island Independents, Minneapolis Marines, and Duluth Kelleys. At one point, Marshall was considered the oldest player in the NFL.

6. Gary Anderson

Age: 45

At one point, Gary Anderson held the NFL all-time leading scorer position. He played for 23 years in the NFL, which saw him finish third in the NFL record books in terms of games played, points scored, and field goals.

During his NFL career, Anderson earned three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl appearances, and led the NFL in scoring during the 1998 season.

5. Tom Brady

Age: 45

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished players in NFL history. Under his belt, Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, and many more. His latest championship run saw him win a title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Although he initially retired after 22 seasons in the league, Brady unretired over a month after his announcement. Thus, it makes him currently the oldest active player in the NFL.

4. Ben Agajanian

Age: 45

Despite losing four toes in an accident, Ben Agajanian still managed to stay in the NFL longer than a bunch of players. Dubbed as the Toeless Wonder, Agajanian was a two-time NFL champion who played for eight different NFL teams in his 13-year football career.

After his playing career, Agajanian served as the Dallas Cowboys’ kicking coach.

3. John Carney

Age: 46

Despite going undrafted, John Carney had a decorated career and became a Super Bowl champion. He also earned two Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections. He played for seven teams before retiring with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

Carney would go on to finish as the NFL’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 2,062 points.

2. Morten Andersen

Age: 47

Retiring at 47, Morten Andersen carved out a lengthy and decorated career. He earned seven Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro selections. But more importantly, he is the most seasoned and accomplished kicker in NFL history. Andersen appeared in 382 games and scored 2,544 points.

He played for the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings before wrapping up his career with a second stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

1. George Blanda

Age: 48

Will Tom Brady break this record? Maybe so, but for now, George Blanda tops the list. The veteran placekicker suited up for several teams in 26 professional seasons. These teams include the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Colts, Houston Oilers, and Oakland Raiders.

Blanda would tally at least a single point in every campaign.