NBA trades happen periodically. However, occasionally, NBA teams decide to engage in a deal that involves unusual circumstances or things and people other than basketball players. Here is a look at the 10 weirdest NBA trades you won't believe happened.

10. 13-player trade

More often than not, NBA trades usually involve just a few players or even just one. However, back in the 2005 offseason, five teams engaged in a whopping 13-player trade. To this day, it's the largest trade in NBA history.

The clear winners of the trade were the Miami Heat, who acquired the services of three-time All-Star Antoine Walker and Jason Williams. Both played instrumental roles in the franchise's first championship in 2006.

The other players involved in the trade included Roberto Duenas, Eddie Jones, Rasual Butler, Andre Emmett, James Posey, Greg Ostertag, Qyntel Woods, Albert Miralles, Kirk Snyder, Raul Lopez, and Curt Borchardt.

9. Six teams in a trade

If you think 13 players involved in a trade was mind-boggling, in the 2024 offseason, the NBA saw six teams involved in a trade headlined by Klay Thompson.

The Dallas Mavericks moved mountains in order to land one of the best shooters in the NBA. In fact, the Mavericks had to deal with the Charlotte Hornets, the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Some notable players involved in the deal include Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, Reggie Jackson, and Josh Green.

8. Celtics traded head coach Doc Rivers to the Clippers for a draft pick

While Doc Rivers helped the Boston Celtics capture their 17th championship banner in 2008, the Celtics eventually parted ways with their champion coach in 2013. Surprisingly, Rivers departed Boston in strange fashion.

Instead of a firing or resignation, Rivers was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in return for a first-round draft pick. Rivers went on to coach the Clippers during its Lob City era.

7. Magic acquire head coach Stan Van Gundy from Heat for draft picks

If you think the Rivers trade was strange, it's worth noting that the incident wasn't the first time an NBA head coach was traded. In fact, prior to the Rivers trade, there was Stan Van Gundy's incident with Orlando.

After the Magic failed to land Billy Donovan, they settled with the hiring of Van Gundy. But with Van Gundy still under contract with the Miami Heat as a consultant, the Magic opted to trade away some draft picks in return for Van Gundy's services. Van Gundy was able to lead the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, their first since 1994.

6. Knicks acquire former Kings VP Scott Perry for 2nd-round pick, cash

If you think coaches getting traded is odd, even front-office personnel aren't safe from trades. But like all trades, not all of them are bad. Some could elevate a career.

That was the case for Sacramento Kings Vice President Scott Perry. In return for a second-round draft pick and cash, the Knicks acquired Scott Perry, who was then assigned to take over the general manager position of the Knicks.

5. Magic name former Raptors GM Jeff Weltman president in return for 2nd-round pick

Aside from Perry, another similar case was former Toronto Raptors general manager Jeff Weltman. The Raptors traded Weltman to the Magic in exchange for a second-round draft pick. The Magic named Weltman as the franchise's new president. It's more proof that even general managers and coaches can be traded by NBA teams.

4. Don Buse traded for Jon Spoelstra's marketing expertise

Another bizarre trade that happened in the NBA involved All-Star guard Don Buse. According to reports, the then Portland Trail Blazers Vice President Jon Spoelstra, who's the father of Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, traded himself as an executive in return for Buse. As part of the agreement, Spoelstra helped the Indiana Pacers get out of financial troubles for a week.

3. Fred Roberts traded for preseason games and a draft pick

Preseason games weren't as common back in the day. In fact, the Utah Jazz had to get creative in order to get a close look at the defending champions, the Boston Celtics.

In order to arrange a tune-up game with the Celtics, the Jazz traded Fred Roberts to Boston in exchange for a draft pick and a pair of exhibition matches. It didn't really help as the Jazz still remain without a championship banner.

2. Kyle Korver is traded for a photocopy machine

Kyle Korver was regarded as one of the best knockdown spot-up shooters during his time. However, despite his career achievements, he was once traded for a copy machine. After the New Jersey Nets drafted Korver, the Nets then traded Korver to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $125,000 in cash. The Nets then used the cash to purchase a photocopy machine.

1. Bill Russell for Ice Capades

Bill Russell stamped his class in the NBA with his dominance by winning 11 NBA championships. Prior to the 1956 NBA Draft, Red Auerbach publicly expressed his desire to draft Russell. However, the Celtics also wanted to draft Tom Heinsohn, whom they picked with the territorial pick.

Then Celtics' owner Walter Brown convinced the Rochester Royals, who were picking with the first-overall pick, to select someone else in exchange for Ice Capades. Brown was also a stockholder for the Ice Capades, allowing him to bring it to Rochester, which the Royals accepted as they drafted Si Green.

The St. Louis Hawks drafted Russell, who the Hawks then traded for Ed Macauley, paving the way for a Celtics dynasty.