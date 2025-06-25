The 2o25 NBA Draft is here, and teams around the league are picking prospects to build the roster for next season and beyond. Rutgers has two top prospects who are projected to be taken within the Top 10 of the draft in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Leading up to the start of the draft, Harper was spotted reacting to his former teammate's outfit, and he seemingly couldn't believe his eyes.

Harper and Bailey walked into each other well before the start of the draft. Upon seeing each other, the former Rutgers point guard called out Bailey with a smile and dapped him up, telling him how much he loves his outfit. The 18-year-old forward opened up his jacket, showing off what looks like pictures inlaid on the inside.

Both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are pegged to be taken early in the draft. Harper, who is 19 years old, is believed to be the No. 2 pick overall, which would make him teammates with Victor Wembanayam playing for the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, it's not entirely clear where Bailey will go, as he's had an unorthodox approach to the draft process.

While Harper has participated in the combine and private workouts with teams, Bailey opted not to work out for a single team in the league. He was at one point scheduled for a private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, but chose to cancel it instead.

Harper, who is a former McDonald's All-American, played one season at Rutgers and proved to be a star in the 29 games he played last season. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Ace Bailey also played one year for the Scarlett Knights, giving Rutgers a formidable one-two punch last season. Bailey ended his one-year stint averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per contest while owning a 46.0% field goal percentage and a 34.6% three-point percentage.