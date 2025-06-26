The 2025 NBA Draft is officially here, and as the top prospects funneled into the Barclays Center for the big event, fans and pundits alike celebrated their final moments before becoming pros.

The red carpet was loaded with impressive fits, fans checked social media for the finals scoops before the big event, and ESPN wanted to showcase Cooper Flagg, a player destined to go first overall to the Dallas Mavericks, before he became a Pro.

Unfortunately for anchor Ellen Duncan, that because a lot harder than one may think, with her production staff missing the memo on the assignment.

“Welcome back to SportsCenter. You're looking at Cooper Flagg and in just over an hour from now, that is not Cooper Flagg at all actually,” Duncan noted. “That is quite famously Ace Bailey. There's Cooper Flagg.”

Pretty rough stuff, right? Well, unfortunately for Duncan, it happened again, with the ESPN staff running another shoe-up video of the prospect that was certainly of Flagg… or was it Dylan Harper?

“I was gonna say a lot of… No, that's not him either,” Duncan said. “That's not Cooper Flagg either.”

Widely considered two of the top five prospects in this year's class, it makes sense that Bailey and Harper would get plenty of play on ESPN before the big show, but someone is certainly going to get an earful for this faux pas, be that the production staff for using the wrong videos, or her producer running the teleprompter, as something was clearly lost in translation.

In the end, does it really matter that ESPN showed the wrong person before the NBA Draft? Nope, Flagg and Harper both came off the board where they were expected to, while Harper missed out on going to the Philadelphia 76ers, much to his presumed chagrin. But to paraphrase the Phineas and Ferb meme, the mistake may not have happened a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice.