Defining “the worst NBA players ever” certainly isn't easy. It is hard to say what is worse, an NBA Draft bust who was given a shot to produce, but never amounted to much, or a player who simply didn't see much time on the court at all, and therefore, never even had a chance to prove himself or put up any resemblance of statistics.

We here at ClutchPoints have looked at the biggest NBA Draft busts ever before. We've also looked at players who barely even saw court time. But because of our predicament, we decided to ask ChatGPT who the worst NBA players in history are.

So, check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence has to say. ChatGPT provided a brief summary justifying its answers, and we went in and provided analysis from our perspective.

1. Michael Olowokandi

ChatGPT summary: Olowokandi was drafted first overall in the 1998 NBA Draft, ahead of future Hall of Famers like Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce, and Vince Carter. Unfortunately, he never lived up to the hype, and despite his size and athleticism, he was often criticized for his poor basketball IQ, lack of work ethic, and inability to dominate in the post. His career numbers are underwhelming, and his lack of impact on winning teams solidified his place in “bust” territory.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Michael Olowokandi was a high-risk, high-reward draft prospect, but unfortunately, he landed on the wrong side of that equation. The freak athlete with unquestionable measurables was never able to develop the necessary skills to thrive in the NBA game.

The Kandi Man only shot 43.5% from the field despite standing over seven feet tall, which is an incredibly poor mark for a big man. Olowokandi averaged 8.3 points per game over his career, but he only did so because he was forced onto the court due to the Los Angeles Clippers taking him first-overall.

2. Anthony Bennett

ChatGPT summary: Bennett’s selection as the first overall pick in 2013 remains one of the biggest draft mistakes in NBA history. He was a project player with an inconsistent jumper, no defined role, and questionable conditioning. His rookie season was disastrous, and he struggled to find a place in the league after his brief stint with the Cavaliers. Bennett’s career flamed out quickly, and he bounced around multiple teams before being out of the NBA entirely.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Our vote for the biggest NBA Draft bust ever was Anthony Bennett, so it makes sense that he shows up here as one of the worst NBA players in history. Bennett was a massive failure, but it was almost easy to see it coming. His 2013 NBA Draft class was viewed as one of the worst draft classes ever, and even then it was looked at as a massive reach when the Cleveland Cavaliers took him first overall.

Bennett, who was supposed to be drafted late in the lottery, was a tweener without a real calling card. It showed on the basketball court, and he was even traded after only one season. Overall, Bennett lasted four seasons in the NBA, each of which was with a different team.

He averaged 4.4 points per game and only started in four total games. Despite the benefits that come with being picked early, no team was really willing to give Bennett a chance because the talent level was just clearly not there.

3. Darko Milicic

ChatGPT summary: Darko Miličić’s selection as the second overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft is often regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in history. While the Pistons won a championship during his rookie season (with him barely playing), Darko never lived up to his potential as a skilled 7-footer. He struggled with consistency, effort, and lack of development. Players like Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were selected after him, making his selection all the more infamous.

ClutchPoints' analysis: The 2003 NBA Draft class is one of the best ever, as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh all went inside of the top five. Darko Milicic casts a shadow over the class as the number two pick, though. Milicic joined a great Detroit Pistons team (that he won a championship with his rookie season), but he was incredibly raw due to his status as one of the youngest NBA players ever.

He was never able to develop, and the big man ended his career as a bench warmer and draft bust. His failures were compounded by the stars drafted around him, many of which are still playing or played until recently. Meanwhile, Milicic is now a farmer in Serbia.

4. Sam Bowie

ChatGPT summary: Sam Bowie’s career is largely remembered for being selected ahead of Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft. While injuries did hamper his career and kept him from reaching his potential, the fact remains that the Blazers passed on one of the greatest players of all time. Bowie had a solid, albeit unspectacular career, but his selection is often cited as a massive blunder in NBA draft history.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Like Milicic, Sam Bowie is punished in NBA dialogue because of the players drafted before and after him. Hakeem Olajuwon was taken first overall, and Michael Jordan – the greatest NBA player ever – was selected third, while the Portland Trail Blazers ended up with Bowie second overall because team's prioritized centers over guards in the early '80s.

As is the trend with high Trail Blazers draft picks, Bowie struggled with injuries, and that prevented him from ever reaching his potential. He was a career 10.9 point-per-game scorer, and he played 511 games in his career (349 starts), so we think it is probably unfair to call him one of the worst NBA players ever, even though it is evident he is one of the worst NBA Draft picks ever.

5. Kwame Brown

ChatGPT summary: Kwame Brown is the classic example of a player who struggled with the weight of being the top overall pick. After being chosen by the Washington Wizards ahead of other highly regarded prospects, he never lived up to expectations. Brown was often criticized for his lack of skill development, low basketball IQ, and inability to impact games. Despite a long career, his lack of growth made him a punchline in the basketball world.

ClutchPoints' analysis: In addition to being one of the worst NBA players ever, Kwame Brown is certainly one of the worst first overall picks in NBA history. Brown came to the league straight out of high school, and his failures demonstrated the risk of taking such a young player. Immaturity issues were prevalent with the center, as he never showed a willingness to get better at what he needed to improve upon.

Brown actually did last 12 years in the league, but he was only a double-digit scorer once, and he was limited to a bench role more often than not.

ChatGPT summary: While Brian Scalabrine became a fan favorite and was often referred to as the “White Mamba” due to his enthusiasm and attitude, his actual on-court production was underwhelming. Scalabrine was a journeyman who spent most of his career as a benchwarmer, but his personality and role in the Boston Celtics’ championship run in 2008 gave him a bit of a cult following. In reality, though, his skill set did not justify his NBA career length.

ClutchPoints' analysis: A lot of the players on this list were big draft busts: Players who were drafted high and were expected to do great, but did not live up to expectations. Brian Scalabrine is here for a different reason, as he was only a second-round pick and was never expected to be much more than a depth piece.

Scalabrine is here because he gained notoriety as a goofy bench player on some pretty good teams. While he was glued to the bench, he actually won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Scalabrine only averaged 3.1 points per game, but he is famous for saying “I'm closer [in skill] to LeBron than you are to me.” The quote is true and goes to show just how great NBA players are, even the very worst ones.

Scalabrine is the poster boy of a fan-favorite bench-warmer, but considering he lasted 11 years in the NBA and doesn't qualify as a draft bust, and we aren't sure that he belongs on this list.

7. Robert Traylor

ChatGPT summary: Known as “Tractor,” Robert Traylor was drafted by the Bucks, but his career never reached the expected level. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that eventually involved the selection of Dirk Nowitzki. Traylor’s poor conditioning, inability to stay on the court, and underwhelming performances led to a rather forgettable NBA career. He never made much of an impact.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Robert Traylor was traded for Dirk Nowitzki, which will make him remembered as a key part in one of the most lopsided trades ever. Despite his hulking frame, Traylor struggled to score with efficiency inside. Additionally, he struggled with stamina and conditioning issues.

Traylor was a career 4.8 point-per-game scorer, and he was out of the league after seven seasons despite being a former number six draft pick. Unfortunately, Traylor passed away in 2011 after suffering a heart attack.

8. Greg Oden

ChatGPT summary: Greg Oden was a highly touted prospect after dominating at Ohio State, but injuries tragically derailed his career. He suffered multiple knee surgeries that kept him from ever reaching his potential. While Oden was solid when he played, the fact that he was picked ahead of Kevin Durant in the 2007 Draft has led to him being remembered as one of the biggest “what ifs” in NBA history.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Injuries were the demise of Greg Oden. The 2007 first overall pick, who was selected before Kevin Durant, only played in 105 total games, and the 66 games that he started in were fewer than a complete NBA season. Oden missed the entirety of what would have been his rookie season, as well as three straight years from 2010 to 2013. He only once played more than 23 games in a season once, and even then he missed 21 games.

Oden was a talented player, as evidenced by his decent scoring figures (8.9 points and 11.1 points in 2008-09 and 2009-10, respectively) in limited minutes. Being another injury-prone big who was taken before an all-time NBA great will make him infamous as one of the worst NBA players ever, though.

ChatGPT summary: Fredette was a college sensation at BYU, known for his scoring ability, particularly his three-point shooting. However, when he transitioned to the NBA, his inability to guard anyone and his lack of playmaking ability limited his effectiveness. Fredette’s lack of athleticism and inability to adapt to the NBA’s higher level of competition led to a very short career.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Jimmer Fredette is arguably one of the best college basketball players ever, and certainly one of the best of the 21st century, but the same can't be said about his NBA career. Fredette has looked good throughout his professional career, including when playing overseason and during his time with Team USA playing 3×3.

Every time he has made an attempt at the NBA, though, he has failed. Fredette can score/shoot with the best of them, but he is undersized to play the shooting guard position in the NBA, and he doesn't have the playmaking knack to thrive as a lead guard. The step up in competition has proven to be too much for Fredette, especially when it comes to trying to defend anybody.

Fredette's career six points per game mark is disappointing when you consider that he is a three-time CBA All-Star and a Greek League champion.

10. Nikolaz Tskitishvili

ChatGPT summary: Tskitishvili’s selection as the 5th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft was a puzzling one at the time and only grew more perplexing as his career unfolded. He had an impressive international resume but struggled with the speed and strength of the NBA. Tskitishvili’s inability to adjust, along with a lack of shooting consistency and toughness, made him one of the most infamous draft busts in NBA history.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Nikolaz Tskitishvili might not have the name recognition of some of the other players on this list, but he was certainly an NBA failure. Foreign big men were coveted in the early 2000s because of the success of Dirk Nowitzki, which led to the Denver Nuggets drafting Tsikishvili fifth overall in 2002.

After only averaging 3.9 point per game as a rookie, though, the Nuggets were forced to find a new franchise cornerstone, and they selected Carmelo Anthony in the following draft. Somehow, that rookie season was Tskitshvili's best, as he never started another game in the NBA, and he was out of the league after only 1,946 total minutes of court time. Despite standing seven feet tall, Tskitshvili's career field goal percentage was only 30.4%, as he wasn't made for the physicality and athleticism of the NBA game.