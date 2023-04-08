Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

In the NFL, size is a difference maker. Given that it’s a sport that puts a premium on strength, putting on more weight poses a lot of advantages. Although speed and vertical leaps are also important ingredients to success in the NFL, size matters a whole lot. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 12 heaviest players in NFL history.

12. Mekhi Becton: 364 lbs

While Mekhi Becton is huge, that surprisingly hasn’t affected his speed. Becton tallied 5.10 seconds at the NFL Draft Combine’s 40-yard dash. Although injuries have limited Becton, the Jets are still hoping to utilize his size and talent by keeping him in the reserve list.

11. T.J. Barnes: 364 lbs.

Another NFL player that made this list is T.J. Barnes. Barnes suited up for several teams in the NFL including stints with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs. In his career, Barnes registered nine tackles. Afterwards, he would take his talents to the AAF and the XFL.

10. Jordan Mailata: 365 lbs.

Jordan Mailata used to showcase his talents in Australia’s rugby league. But with great size and skills, Mailata was able to translate his rugby skills into the NFL field. Although he learned football late, Mailata has carved out a role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ rotation as an effective offensive tackle.

9. Caleb Jones: 370 lbs.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Caleb Jones was picked up by the Green Bay Packers. At 370 lbs, Jones had great size as an offensive tackle. And with a depleted Packers roster, Jones was elevated from the practice squad. With great size, it would be awesome to see Jones develop into a formidable offensive tackle someday.

8. Michael Jasper: 375 lbs.

If Michael Jasper maintained his weight during his college days, Jasper would have topped this list at 450 lbs. However, the defensive tackle cut his weight down to 375 lbs. Jasper would have stopovers with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers. After hanging up his football cleats, Jasper went into coaching. He currently takes over the sidelines of Bethel University’s football team.

7. Ted Washington: 375 lbs.

Ted Washington had a lot of size at 375 lbs. But because of his size, Washington went on to make a solid 17-year career as a nose tackle. After suiting up for seven teams in the NFL, Washington has four Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl title under his belt.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

6. Trent Brown: 380 lbs.

Trent Brown is a serviceable offensive tackle who has played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. He currently suits up for the New England Patriots. In his first stint with the Patriots, Brown helped the team win Super Bowl LIII. He also made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2019.

5. Daniel Faalele: 380 lbs.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, at 380 lbs, Daniel Faalele is a monstrous offensive tackle. He made All-Big Ten honors when he was in college. The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s obviously a developmental project they hope to be part of their future.

4. William Perry: 382 lbs.

At 382 lbs, William Perry earned the nickname of The Refrigerator. Perry played for the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. He played an instrumental role in the Bears’ Super Bowl victory during his rookie season. In his 11-year career, Perry accumulated eight carries, two touchdowns, and 29.5 sacks.

3. Bryant McKinnie: 386 lbs.

After a successful college football career that saw him win a championship in University of Miami, Bryant McKinnie was also a winner at the NFL level. He helped the Baltimore Ravens take the victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Furthermore, McKinnie also made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2009. Aside from the Ravens, McKinnie also suited up for the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins.

2. Nate Newton: 401 lbs.

Nate Newton is a physical specimen, who once reached 401 lbs. But despite going undrafted, Newton would go on to collect several accolades in the NFL. Known as The Kitchen, Newton was one of the crucial pieces that helped the Dallas Cowboys secure victories in Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX. Aside from winning three Super Bowls, Newton’s lengthy 13-year career also saw him make six Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections.

1. Aaron Gibson: 410 lbs.

While Nate Newton was already a force to be reckoned with, no one has yet to top the weight of Aaron Gibson, who once measured at 410 lbs. As the 27th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1999 NFL Draft, Gibson would go on to play in the NFL for six years. He had stopovers with the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and the Chicago Bears before taking his talents to the AFL.