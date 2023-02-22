It looks like Mekhi Becton is serious about getting into top shape for the New York Jets this offseason. The massive tackle took to social media Wednesday to show off his new svelte physique.

The post featured a split of a sweaty Becton posing in the gym asking “YALL WORKOUT TODAY??” with a GIF saying “DAM*, I LOOK GOOD.”

Becton, who turns 24 in April, has been ridiculed over his first three NFL seasons for often being out of shape and gaining weight. It was rumored that he tipped the scales at over 400 pounds after he was sidelined with a knee injury in 2021. The Jets list “Big Ticket” at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Becton has played only one game in the past two seasons because of knee injuries, none this past season when he went down in training camp. He played in 14 games as a rookie.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When healthy, Becton is an athletic and powerful force on the line. He’s been missed the past two seasons and his health and return to form are key to the Jets’ success in 2023.

When Becton met with reporters at the end of this past season, he already looked to be in better shape.

“As y’all can see, I look real skinny right now,” Becton joked at the time.

But this is no joking matter to Becton nor the Jets. In fact, if the Jets can sell Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers on Becton being healthy and more than capable of protecting the quarterback’s blind side, it might be easier to land either of the QBs this offseason.

It certainly appears Becton is doing his part.