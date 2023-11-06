Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the singer's 13th no. album on the Billboard 200 chart. It's also her highest single-week sales.

Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is currently at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. This is the pop superstar's 13th number-one album on Billboard.

Swift's fourth version debuted with almost 1.7 million equivalent album units in the U.S. as of Nov. 2. This is her single-largest sales week, exceeding the original 1989. This also marks the largest week for any album since Adele's 25 in 2015.

The album is available in 15 collectible formats: five in vinyl, eight CDs and two cassettes. 1989 (Taylor's Version) is also available for digital downloads: one standard version with 21 songs and the deluxe with one extra song, Bad Blood which features Kendrick Lamar.

As this is Swift's 13th number-one album on Billboard, she now has the most number of chart-topping albums among women. Among all artists, she is tied with Drake at number three.

The original 1989 album spent 11 weeks (nonconsecutive) in 2014 at number one on the Billboard chart, tied with her first album Fearless in 2008. However, 1989 (Taylor's Version) has broken a few records, most of them set by the singer herself. It is currently the year's biggest selling album, surpassing her 2022 Midnights release.

The vinyl sales for this album is also the largest in a single week since Luminate, a data analytics company, started electronic sales tracking since 1991. The previous record holder for vinyl sales was Swift herself for Midnights in 2022.

1989 (Taylor's Version) CD sales also has the highest sales week since 2015. In its first week, the album sold 554,000 copies.

The album also has the biggest streaming week for Swift. Among her four re-recorded albums, her version of 1989 currently has 375.49 million official streams, just for the first week of release.

The singer announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) when she performed at SoFi Stadium in California during her The Eras Tour. For the album, Swift re-recorded all 13 songs from the original. She also released five unreleased “From the Vault” re-recordings. This makes 21 songs included in the current album.