The highly anticipated 1989 (Taylor's Version) as part of Taylor Swift's effort to reclaim her masters finally debuted at midnight on Friday. But 8 hours later, Swift surprised fans with a Taylor's Version of her ‘Bad Blood' remix featuring Kendrick Lamar, released eight hours later.

Taylor Swift has surprise-released a deluxe edition for #1989TaylorsVersion with the re-recorded version of “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Stream: https://t.co/Fd4pbt5J4J pic.twitter.com/CSt7ur8nwZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2023

Now, this re-record comes nine years after the original and features re-recordings of 2014 hits. This includes ‘Shake it off and ‘Blank Space' along with five vault tracks. The standard album released at midnight only has the non-remix version of ‘Bad Blood.' If recalled, Swift and Lamar made an iconic music video back then for their collaboration.

Besides the announcement, Swift also shared a heartfelt message with fans on Instagram. She reflected on the album's journey from its initial release in 1989 to the 2014 reinvention and finally its 2023 re-release.

This album, however, is more than just a re-record. Swift's re-recordings provide her fans with a fresh take on the songs they love, and the vault tracks offer a glimpse into the music that didn't make the original cut.

Besides the long-anticipated Swift and Lamar collaboration in 1989 (Taylor's Version), there were also a few theories on ‘possible collabs.'

But at the moment, fans found themselves occupied in dissecting the new material, drawing connections to past relationships and speculating about Swift's inspirations. Swift has a knack for leaving hints for her dedicated fan base, and the clues she's been sharing on Instagram Stories have sparked excitement and speculation among Swifties.

As Taylor Swift continues her journey to reclaim her artistry, her fans are along for the ride, eagerly awaiting each new release.

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar's ‘Bad Blood' remix is out now.