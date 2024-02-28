The 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. The scouting combine is about to embark in Indianapolis this weekend, where prospects from all over the country will congregate, perform, and interview in front of NFL personnel in hopes of improving their draft stock. One of those players will be Brock Bowers. Bowers does not need a big performance at the combine to improve his draft stock; he is already universally regarded as a surefire top-ten pick.
But going in the top ten might not ensure Bowers lands in the best destination for him as a player. Two teams in particular appear as outstanding landing spots for Bowers: one in the top ten and one not. Those teams? The Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Chargers?
It's hard to find a better landing spot for Brock Bowers than the Chargers for a multitude of reasons. For one, he'd have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing him the ball in Justin Herbert. For another, the Chargers could really use a tight end. Gerald Everett has been a fine player for them in recent seasons, but nothing special.
Last season, Everett generated 1.33 yards per route run according to playerprofiler.com. That ranked 20th among tight ends. The year prior, he averaged 1.39 yards per route run, which ranked 27th at the position. Again, nothing to write home about. Everett is poised to become a free agent, so there is a hole at the position for the team. Brock Bowers is the best at the position available this offseason.
Another reason why Brock Bowers would be a great fit is that his coaching staff has a history of featuring tight ends heavily in their offenses. Vernon Davis posted an 850-yard, 13-touchdown season under Jim Harbaugh's stewardship in 2013 and had a separate 792-yard season during Harbaugh's tenure in San Francisco. Greg Roman, who was named as the Chargers' offensive coordinator a few weeks ago, was Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in that time as well.
Without Harbaugh, Roman still has featured tight ends prominently in his offenses. In 2015 as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, Charles Clay ranked third on the team in targets (77) and receiving yards (528) and was second in receptions (51). Clay's numbers were even better in 2016. And, of course, Mark Andrews (and Isaiah Likely when Andrews was injured) has three seasons with at least 800 receiving yards and a 1,300+ yard season under his belt with Roman as his offensive coordinator.
Both Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman know how to use tight ends. Justin Herbert really could use another skill position player to throw to the outside of Keenan Allen (who isn't getting any younger), Mike Williams (who is a potential cut candidate), and Austin Ekeler (who is about to become a free agent). Brock Bowers would be just that. He'd be a great fit in Los Angeles.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals fit the same bill as the Chargers: they already have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow and a glaring need for a tight end. Tanner Hudson emerged as their primary tight end towards the end of the 2023 season, but he is a 29-year-old journeyman. The Bengals can absolutely do better, and Bowers certainly qualifies.
It wouldn't hurt the Bengals to pursue weapon upgrades for Burrow. They franchise tagged Tee Higgins, but it still isn't a guarantee that he will remain on the team long-term if he and the team can't agree to an extension. If that happens, then suddenly the Bengals' group of pass catchers is a huge question mark after Ja'Marr Chase.
Bowers is as dynamic as any receiver in this class and this year's crop of receivers is one of the best in recent memory. Imagine pairing a *tight end* this dynamic with the ball in his hands with Ja'Marr Chase.
Brock Bowers running with the ball makes you question everything you know about tight ends. With 56% of his rushes turning into first downs, he’s more of a Swiss Army Knife in cleats than a TE. NFL teams can build their entire offense around this guy. pic.twitter.com/ylhKGroC9f
— Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) February 22, 2024
It would take quite the tumble for Bowers or a trade-up by the Bengals for this pairing to happen. Bowers is highly unlikely to make it to the Bengals' pick at 18th overall. But Brock Bowers can wind up in Cincinnati. It isn't impossible. The Bengals should try everything in their power to make it possible.