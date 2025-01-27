The Denver Broncos seem to have a nice future with Bo Nix at quarterback. And they need to focus on defense with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With both of those things in mind, here are the two best players the Broncos must trade for in the 2025 NFL offseason.

After putting together a 10-7 season and reaching the playoffs, the Broncos fell flat in the playoffs against Buffalo. And a lack of production in the passing game helped doom the team in the 31-7 blowout loss.

To remedy that problem, the Broncos need to add two players via trade that will help them be more dangerous if they reach the playoffs again.

Broncos need to trade for Jets WR Garrett Wilson

This will take some capital, but the Broncos need to be aggressive in this position. Wilson could be available, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire, and plenty is billowing around Wilson and the Jets entering this offseason,” Bradley Locker wrote. “With only one year left on Wilson's rookie contract and a series of sweeping changes inbound, New York could elect to trade him.”

Part of the issue seems to be Wilson not clicking with Aaron Rodgers, who could still be in the mix with the Jets in 2025.

There’s no doubt Wilson has the pedigree to lift this Broncos offense to another level. The three-year veteran has a career 85.4 PFF receiving grade, which ranks just outside of the top 20 in the NFL.

And pairing the 6-0, 183-pound Wilson with the 6-4, 216-pound Courtland Sutton on the opposite side would be the perfect threat to opposing defenses. The Broncos would basically attack defenses with two No. 1 receivers.

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who Aaron Glenn has replaced, said he understood Wilson’s rant about wanting to see more balls come his way, according to yahoo.com.

Wilson said, “I’d like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently. That’s out of my control.”

And Ulrich responded with, “If he wasn’t frustrated, that would bother me to an extent,” Ulbrich said. “He is just one of those ultimate competitors that wants the ball. Not for selfish reasons, but from the standpoint that he can help our team win if he does have the ball in his hands.

“From that standpoint, of course, it’s going to be a little bit of frustration just when we lose because he always feels like he is the guy that can win the game for us. I think he has utilized that frustration to this point to push him to be better in every single way. As long as he continues to use that as motivation, it can be a positive.”

Will the Broncos be willing to make a big trade?

One thing seems sure, the Broncos won’t go crazy to get a player like Wilson. General manager George Paton said the measured approach to building a roster is the best way to go because it worked last year, according to denverbroncos.com.

“We were very measured,” Paton said. “We picked our spots, (and) we were very strategic. It worked out. You can't go crazy every year. My first year here, we wanted to set the tone, and I talked about it with the offensive line and the Zach Allens of the world. We were measured, (but) we still got some really good players — Brandon Jones (and) Malcolm Roach. (We) made a few trades that we really liked. We'll see. We could be really aggressive, but I think we'll have a more measured approach and still upgrade our team.”

Broncos need to trade for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Denver needs a playmaker at the tight end position. And the underachieving Pitts has worn out his welcome in Atlanta.

Pitts — the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — has never come close to replicating his 1,000-yard rookie season. Injuries, yes. Inconsistency, for sure. And he’s not a great run blocker.

Also, the Falcons owe him a lot of money, but need major upgrades on the defensive side of the football. If Atlanta covers part of his nearly $11 million fully guaranteed salary, a trade partner could be found. And the Broncos are the perfect fit.

Pitts managed to set a career high with four touchdown receptions. Also, he nearly duplicated his 2023 yardage total despite getting 16 fewer targets. There’s still something to like with Pitts.

Moreover, it’s unclear if Raheem Morris still likes him. Earlier this season, after a zero-catch “effort” from Pitts, Morris defended the tight end in an odd way, according to cbssports.com.

“It was just about going out there and winning the game,” Morris said. “Really, for me, man, stats are for losers, man. I don't get involved in that stuff. You go out there and try to win each game, and we were able to win it today.”

However, moving to a new organization should benefit Pitts. He could view 2025 as his second “rookie season.” And maybe he could become the elite weapon he appeared to be in 2021.

And there’s little doubt Broncos head coach Sean Payton could coax a few more catches, yards, and touchdowns out of Pitts.