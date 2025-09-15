The Denver Broncos suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Colts, and much of the postgame discussion centered on a critical penalty that swung the outcome. In particular, Broncos coach Sean Payton shouldered responsibility for the leverage penalty. The call gave Indianapolis a second chance at a game-winning field goal. His admission came after the Broncos-Colts showdown ended in stunning fashion, leaving Denver fans frustrated with how it slipped away. Ultimately, Payton’s willingness to take the blame highlighted how even the smallest details can decide close games.

Afterward, speaking to reporters, Broncos Sean Payton said the alignment error was on him and not his players or assistants. “We had a certain field goal block in the event of a game-winning field goal,” Payton explained. “That’s on me in that situation. It’s not on Darren (Rizzi). It’s not on (Dondrea) Tillman. The alignment was wrong and the (penalty) call was correct.” Consequently, his remarks confirmed what many had already suspected, that the mistake came from strategy rather than execution.

Then, the sequence unfolded late in the fourth quarter. Kicker Will Lutz missed a potential go-ahead attempt from 42 yards. The defense held, and it appeared the Broncos would get another chance. Instead, the leverage penalty gave the Colts fresh life and set up a shorter try. As a result, Indianapolis drilled the kick as time expired, securing a dramatic road victory.

In reflection, Payton admitted his regret was using the aggressive block formation in that situation. “My big regret flying home is that’s more for a closer field goal. That’s more for a gimme than a 60-yard attempt,” he said. Moreover, the veteran coach noted that his decision gave the Colts exactly what they needed, a second shot to win the game.

Now, the Broncos sit at 0-2 after consecutive tough losses. While the effort showed promise early with solid play on both sides of the ball, the late-game collapse overshadowed those positives. Going forward, for Sean Payton and the Broncos, the challenge ahead is not only fixing mistakes but also finding ways to finish games. In the end, the margin for error is slim, and against a team like the Colts, it proved costly.