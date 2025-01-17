The Denver Broncos are coming off a successful season under second-year head coach Sean Payton. The franchise just clinched its first playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 in February of 2016. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has played a significant role in this rise despite struggling in Denver's 31-7 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos will head into the 2025 season with expectations of building on this year and potentially contending for the AFC West crown. To accomplish these ambitious goals, the organization now faces a crucial offseason and 2025 NFL Draft. For the first time since 2021, the Broncos will have all their draft picks from the first three rounds, including the 20th overall pick, which could help this team go from good to great.

In a draft projected to be deep, the front office will have to decide which side of the ball to prioritize with this pick. Denver's defense was among the best in the NFL, giving up just 18.3 points per game during the regular season. However, the Buffalo Bills exposed some weaknesses the Broncos will look to clean up before the 2025 season starts.

Denver's offense improved as the season went on, averaging 25.0 points per contest, which was tenth in the league. However, after a quick touchdown in the Wild Card round, this unit went scoreless for the rest of the game, showcasing some clearcut flaws that have been known for much of the year. The questions that the Broncos' front office will need to answer are which positional group's issues need to be addressed with this pick and which flaws can be addressed via trades, free agency, or later rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that in mind, here are our three early NFL Draft targets for the Denver Broncos with the No. 20 pick.

Ole Miss Wide Receiver Tre Harris

There are many issues that the Bills' game exposed on the Broncos' offense. This includes the running back position which Sean Payton's team must also revamp this offseason. However, the top running back in this year's draft class, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, is projected to go way higher than No. 20 in most Mock Drafts. If the Heisman Trophy runner-up is available, that adds another player to this list. However, running back is a position that Denver can address later on. There are plenty of starting-caliber backs in this draft.

Anyways, Denver needs to continue building around its quarterback, Bo Nix, heading into 2025. One of the team weaknesses the Broncos' starter had to overcome in 2024 was the lack of a No. 2 receiver on the outside. Cortland Sutton had an overall solid season as WR1 in the mile-high city. The 29-year-old caught 81 passes for 1081 yards and eight touchdowns. The second leading receiver in the Broncos was second-year player Marvin Mims Jr.

After a slow start to the year, the 2023 second-round pick gained some traction as the season went on. Mims Jr. caught 39 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns. However, the former Oklahoma wideout is a burner and found more success in the slot this season. Additionally, Mims Jr. was largely shut down against Buffalo, catching only two passes for twelve yards. Sean Payton's team, therefore, needs another physical presence in its wideout core on the outside, which is exactly where Tre Harris fits in.

Harris is a 6'3, 210 lbs wideout who was named First-team All-SEC with Ole Miss this year. The Lafayette native caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. Harris did this in only eight games this year as the senior dealt with some nagging injuries toward the end of 2024. None of these setbacks are a concern heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Overall, Sean Payton has thrived with big, physical wideouts throughout his career. And Tre Harris' NFL comparison is to potentially the best wideout to every play under Payton: New Orleans Saints legend Michael Thomas. That comparison alone should compel Denver to jump at the opportunity to draft Harris, should he be available.

Michigan Tight End Colston Loveland

Similarly to the wideout position, tight end is another area Denver needs to improve this offseason. The Broncos did not have a single player at tight end with more than 200 receiving yards this year. And it's not like Sean Payton doesn't consider the positional group essential to his offense. Former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was one of the best in the league under Payton throughout the 2010s.

It's important to note that if Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is available at this pick, like Ashton Jeanty, that expands this list. The likelihood, however, is that the First-team All-American selection will not be available at No. 20. Colston Loveland is far and away the second-best prospect at this position. At 6'5, 245 lbs, the ex-Michigan Wolverine has elite athletic traits that should ready him immediately for the NFL. Loveland is also a solid blocker who should be able to help out with the ground game.

The Goldendale, Washington native has been a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was named Second-team All-American in 2024. Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns, his best performance statistically coming in the Wolverines' loss to No. 1 Oregon. This would be among Denver's safest picks in this draft, as the franchise would be significantly upgrading a positional group that was a non-factor in 2024.

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori

While the flaws in Denver's defense this season were few and far between, the Buffalo Bills successfully exposed them. After a reasonably slow start, Josh Allen and company looked comfortable on offense for the rest of the game. Buffalo notably exposed weaknesses in the Broncos' secondary with their tight ends. The combination of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox consequently caught five passes for 85 yards.

While Brandon Jones has been an excellent addition to the Broncos' safety corps, fifth-year safety P. J. Locke has struggled for much of the year. Denver should either find a replacement for Locke this offseason or look for a safety who can at least be rotated with Locke and Jones occasionally. Nick Emmanwori would be a great selection to help solve one of Denver's few defensive weaknesses.

The 20-year-old was named First-team All-American in his third year with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Emmanwori is excellent in pass coverage against slot receivers and tight ends. The Irmo, South Carolina native, was second on the team in interceptions with four.

At 6'3, 227 lbs with a 40-time of 4.38, Emmanwori has the physicality and speed to tackle running backs and play as a modern hybrid linebacker-safety. He can essentially fulfill two needs for the Broncos. Because inside linebacker could be another area of concern for this team. Overall, Denver's positional needs are evident heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The question is which area will take more priority for an organization trying to win its fourth Super Bowl.