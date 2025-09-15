When Denver Broncos fans looked at the schedule back in May, they probably felt pretty confident about the team starting 2-0 and solidifying itself as a dark horse in the AFC. Despite some inconsistent play, the overall plan was largely intact until the final play of Sunday's game versus the Indianapolis Colts. One untimely penalty dealt everyone a harsh reality check, however.

Special teams player and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman was flagged for leverage on a missed 60-yard field goal attempt as time expired, affording Indy one last opportunity to steal a win. Spencer Shrader took advantage of the 15-yard penalty and nailed a 45-yarder to lift the Colts to a 29-28 victory and an unexpected 2-0 record.

Instead of the narrative revolving around what Denver needs to do become a better version of itself, it shifted to one call. Tillman faced the music after the game, addressing the costly gaffe in front of a group of reporters.

“Honestly, coach just called a play and we got a flag on it,” the former UFL standout said, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “I gotta go back and watch the film and just see how I can learn from it. I'm trying to do everything I can to help this team out, so it's gotta be better.”

While there is obviously pressure to block a kick in any crucial situation, Shrader had never even attempted a 50-yard field goal in his previous 5 NFL games. Logic dictates that the Broncos did not need to be overly aggressive in that spot. That is easy to say after the fact, though. Tillman, in the heat of the moment, got a bit overzealous while trying to make a potential game-saving play.

Dondrea Tillman on the final penalty on the missed 60-yard kick pic.twitter.com/5AyPRvjYA8 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 14, 2025

Broncos must quickly regroup and fix their other problems

There are many fans who do not think a flag should have even been thrown on the play, arguing that it is difficult to discern if the 27-year-old did indeed use a teammate for leverage. Craig Wrolstad, the referee for the Denver-Indianapolis matchup, defended the much-discussed ruling.

“For leverage, as a defender, you're not allowed to place your hand on an opponent or a teammate and push off to propel yourself into the air to block a kick,” he said, per Stevens. “In this case, number 92 came across the line to the right guard and he put his hands on the right guard and pushed off him to elevate himself in the air in order to try and block the kick. You're not allowed to do that.”

One cannot simply gloss over the penalty since it did decide the game at the end, but the Broncos have plenty else to reflect on after this unpleasant visit to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Former Pro Bowl kicker Will Lutz missed a 42-yard field goal with 3:19 remaining, which would have put a sizable amount of pressure on Daniel Jones and the Colts offense. Aside from the leverage call, Denver committed another seven penalties for 68 yards. The defense also surrendered 165 rushing yards to Jonathan Taylor. There were blown chances throughout, which is something head coach Sean Payton emphasized in his postgame press conference.

Dondrea Tillman will receive most of the attention, but this team has big-picture issues it has to solve through two weeks of the season. Otherwise, the misery will not stop here.