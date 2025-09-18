The Brooklyn Nets signed guard D'Andre Davis on Wednesday, continuing a flurry of roster moves ahead of training camp. Davis, a 6-foot-6 guard/small forward, played two seasons at Louisville and Seton Hall before finishing his college career at Ole Miss in 2024-25. He averaged 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 48/35/79 shooting splits over his last three seasons.

Davis' deal with the Nets is partially guaranteed for $85,300, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. However, he is expected to be waived and sent to Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Brooklyn recently did the same with David Muoka, a 6-foot-11 big man who played last season with the Windy City Bulls.

The Nets gave Davis and Muoka partially guaranteed, standard deals rather than Exhibit 10 contracts, which are non-guaranteed training camp invites. Both received $85,300 in guaranteed money, which will bring the Nets slightly closer to the salary floor. That is the maximum amount Brooklyn can give while keeping Davis and Muoka eligible to play with Long Island and sign a two-way contract down the line, according to cap analyst Yossi Gozlan.

After the Nets waive Davis, they will have 20 players under contract. That will grow to 23 once they officially announce the reported signings of Fanbo Zeng, Ricky Council IV, and Grant Nelson. NBA teams are allowed to carry 21 players at training camp, meaning Brooklyn will have to waive at least two more players before next Thursday.

Brooklyn waived partially-guaranteed guard Keon Johnson on Wednesday. Jalen Wilson, Drew Timme and Tyrese Martin are also on partially or non-guaranteed deals.

The Nets could sign Zeng and/or Council to partially-guaranteed deals before waiving them, as they did with Muoka and Davis. This would allow Wilson, Timme and/or Martin to stay with the team at training camp.

However, the Nets have 15 guaranteed contracts on their books. NBA teams are allowed to carry 15 players on standard deals at the start of the regular season. For Wilson, Timme or Martin to make the opening night roster, Brooklyn would have to waive one of its players on a guaranteed contract.