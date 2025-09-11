The Denver Broncos delivered positive news this week as tight end Evan Engram returned to full practice on Thursday. After being limited the previous day with a calf issue, Engram took part in every rep of the session, showing progress ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Engram’s status comes just days after he exited Denver’s 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans, in the first game of the season. The 30-year-old limped off in the fourth quarter after running a route, tossing his helmet in frustration before heading into the medical tent. He was later listed as questionable to return, leaving fans uneasy during what had otherwise been a solid debut. Engram finished his first game with the Broncos with three receptions for 21 yards on four targets while logging 26 offensive snaps.

The sight of Engram sidelined in Week 1 sparked concern, given his history of calf injuries in 2019 and 2021. His return to the field this week suggests the current issue may be less severe. His ability to practice fully on Thursday is a strong sign that he could be available against Indianapolis.

Head coach Sean Payton did not directly address Engram’s availability but spoke broadly about player rotations and the importance of keeping the roster fresh.

“They did really well. We had a good rotation. We talked at the start of the season of making sure that we weren’t going to look back on a certain game — especially inside — with 90 percent. I thought the plan and the rotation were really good,” Payton said, according to Broncos Wire.

With two practices remaining before the final injury report is released, Denver will continue to monitor Engram’s workload. Depth at tight end has already been tested, but his quick return to full participation marks a positive step as Week 2 approaches.