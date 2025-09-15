The Denver Broncos suffered a crushing loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix did not hesitate to accept his share of the blame. In the aftermath of the defeat, the signal caller admitted his critical mistakes allowed the Broncos-Colts matchup to slip away.

“I felt like the game slipped away from us,” he told reporters, reflecting on a game that ended with Denver walking off the field stunned.

Early on, the Broncos looked sharp. Bo Nix delivered three touchdowns and led several strong drives that gave fans hope. Still, the focus afterward was not on the highlights but on the mistakes. His red-zone interception in the fourth quarter became the turning point, halting momentum and handing control back to the Colts. Nix accepted that reality head-on.

“We made errors at the end that cost us,” he said. “And that started with my turnover, and then it felt like it, that’s when we kind of lost a little bit of our momentum, lost a chance at at least three points there.”

The night unraveled further when kicker Will Lutz missed a 42-yard field goal with just over three minutes left. The defense answered with a stop. Yet a costly leverage penalty erased a missed kick by the Colts and gave them another chance. Indianapolis made the most of it, drilling the game-winning field goal at the buzzer and leaving the Broncos stunned on their home field.

Though clearly frustrated, Nix remained accountable. “We had chances, but we didn’t finish in key moments,” he said, summing up the missed opportunities.

Head coach Sean Payton echoed the same frustration, pointing to execution and discipline as deciding factors. “We got beat by mistakes and penalties,” he admitted, making it clear that Denver has plenty to clean up moving forward.

For Bo Nix, the defeat serves as both a lesson and a warning. The Broncos showed they can compete with a team like the Colts. Yet until they learn to close games, their season will remain defined by frustration instead of victories.