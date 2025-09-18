The Dallas Cowboys are looking frisky early in the Brian Schottenheimer era. Dallas is 1-1 ahead of a favorable matchup against Chicago in Week 3. One Cowboys legend believes that quarterback Dak Prescott is a huge reason behind the team's success so far.

Troy Aikman heaped praise on Prescott during a recent interview on 96.7 The Ticket.

“I have been impressed with Dak, certainly Week 1 and what he was able to do and then this last game,” Aikman said on Thursday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “He’s always had good energy. He’s always had good body language and all that on the field.

“But in addition to just how well he’s played, I just sense that there’s a confidence about him in the way in which he’s playing that I don’t want to say I haven’t seen it before. But I just feel like he’s really dialed in and feeling good about where this offense is going, the way that it’s playing, and the way he’s playing.”

Aikman added that Prescott must “feel really good” about Dallas' play calling to exude such confidence.

“It just seems to be a pretty good fit right now for Dak and what I’ve seen just as a casual observer,” Aikman added.

Prescott had a great performance in Week 2 against the Giants. He passed for 361 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also had a 73.1% completion percentage, showcasing his command of Dallas' new scheme.

Cowboys fans should expect another strong Prescott game against the Bears in Week 3.

Troy Aikman rooting for Dak Prescott, Cowboys to win Super Bowls

Article Continues Below

Unsurprisingly, Aikman wishes nothing but the best for the Cowboys.

Dallas has not had much postseason success since their glory days with Aikman in the 1990s. But he is still hopeful that Prescott can usher in a new era of success in Dallas.

“… I love Dak. There’s nothing I’d rather see than see him go on and win a Super Bowl and win multiple Super Bowls, and win more than me, and Roger (Staubach) and all of us combined, if possible,” Aikman concluded, “because he’s that type of guy, and he represents himself and the organization and really our city so well.”

The first step towards making that happen in 2025 is simply earning a playoff spot.

Cowboys at Bears kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.