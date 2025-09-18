The Denver Broncos are facing early pressure in the 2025 season, and cornerback Pat Surtain is owning up to his role in a disappointing Week 2 loss. Following a 29-28 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, Surtain offered a rare and brutally honest self-assessment, calling out his own technique in what many viewed as an off game for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

In a piece published by The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, he highlighted the standout defender’s candid reflection. During a post-practice media session at Broncos Park, Surtain broke down his struggles in detail.

“I know the type of player I am,” Surtain said. “There were some points where I thought my technique was a little lazy, knowing that I could have been better with my placement, my footwork, knowing what certain routes were coming, but also, they made some great throws, great catches. I feel like I was on them like white on rice. Sometimes they just make good catches, but at the end of the day, it’s a lot to learn from.”

The performance marked a rare statistical dip. The All-Pro cornerback surrendered 7 receptions on 9 targets for 63 yards — his highest total since 2023. Despite staying tight in coverage, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones consistently found windows to connect against him.

“Some throws were crazy,” he added. “Credit to Daniel Jones. He made some great throws. But it’s definitely I hold myself to a high standard. That wasn’t one of my best games. I’m going to make sure I learn from it and correct myself.”

The Broncos defense will need that correction fast. After beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, Denver surrendered 473 total yards in Week 2, failing to force a single punt. The team now turns its attention to a pivotal Week 3 AFC West matchup against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. With first place in the division on the line, Surtain will likely be tasked with covering either Quinton Johnston or Ladd McConkey.

The accountability from the Broncos superstar cornerback has resonated within the locker room. Teammates and coaches reportedly praised his transparency, viewing it not as weakness, but as the leadership that defines great players. Denver sits at 1-1 in the AFC West standings, trailing the 2-0 Chargers in what’s already shaping up to be a competitive division.

The upcoming stretch is critical, with matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles following Week 3. For Surtain and the Broncos defense, redemption starts now.