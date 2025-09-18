The Philadelphia Eagles leaned on their trademark Tush Push to secure a 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, and Saquon Barkley punctuated the moment with an explicit celebration that underscored the play’s dominance.

Following the win at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, Barkley delivered an NSFW mic drop as he left the field. In a video shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the running back shouted toward the sidelines.

“Everybody knows what’s coming! It don’t f****** matter!” Barkley yelled.

He continued on the bench.

“The whole world knows what we’re f****** doing and it doesn’t f****** matter.”

The comments came after the Eagles repeatedly turned to the short-yardage formation, which has become a staple of their offense. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones expressed frustration on the sideline after the game.

The Tush Push is driving teams insane — and the #Eagles are laughing at everyone: Chris Jones: “They ran the same play seven f****** times!” Saquon Barkley: “The whole world knows what we’re f****** doing and it doesn’t f****** matter.” pic.twitter.com/RLMPfgdSBO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2025

“They ran the same play seven f****** times!” Jones said.

Eagles lean on Tush Push as Chiefs fall to 0-2 in Super Bowl LIX rematch

Article Continues Below

The game script reflected the contrast in offensive approaches. Kansas City, behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, found more success through the air, with Mahomes completing 16 of 29 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 66 rushing yards on seven carries, including a touchdown.

Philadelphia relied on ground production to control key moments. Quarterback Jalen Hurts managed 101 passing yards on 15-of-22 passing, while adding 15 yards on nine rushes with a touchdown. Barkley carried the load with a game-high 88 yards on 22 attempts, scoring once on the ground to complement the Tush Push efficiency.

The Eagles, who captured Super Bowl LIX earlier this year by defeating the Chiefs, improved to 2-0 with the win. The reigning champions now return home for a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Kansas City dropped to 0-2 after consecutive close losses to open the season. The Chiefs will look to rebound on the road against the New York Giants (0-2) in a Sunday night game at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Barkley’s remarks and the frustration on Kansas City’s sideline highlighted how a controversial 2005 rule change that legalized pushing ball carriers continues to shape outcomes, with the Eagles showing little sign of abandoning the NFL’s most polarizing play.