Prior to the start of the 2024 season, many NFL analysts and experts predicted the Denver Broncos to be one of the worst teams in the league. Perhaps the skeptics had a reason to be doubtful, as the Broncos would be using a rookie as their starting quarterback. Instead, they defied all expectations, ending the season with a 10-7 record and their first playoff appearance in nine years.

During the end-of-season press conference, Broncos CEO and controlling owner Greg Penner didn't hesitate when expressing his admiration for Bo Nix's exceptional rookie campaign — one that notably surpassed John Elway's first-year performance.

“I was incredibly impressed with Bo both on and off the field,’’ said Penner. “It never seemed like any moment was too big for him. And we had some big moments this year. He battled throughout games. Never saw him give up or let up even when things weren’t going our way.”

Nix's rookie campaign exceeded many expectations and gave Broncos fans a glimpse of a positive future that includes some much-needed stability at the quarterback position.

“I think he has all the physical traits you need to be a great quarterback,” Penner continued. “Mentally, he’s sharp. The players respond to him, his teammates love him. In terms of [off the field], he’s an incredibly hard worker. Loves studying tape, loves being in the gym and I think that will serve him well this offseason as he builds for the future. And I know he’s going to be better next year.”

Greg Penner addresses Broncos' future stadium plans

Ever since the Walton-Penner family acquired the Broncos, there have been occasional talks about building a new stadium. Empower Field, which opened its doors in 2001, isn't that old compared to other NFL stadiums. But the Walton-Penner family has shown their dedication to improving the team in any facet, such as installing new stadium grass, building a brand new team headquarters, building the largest stadium video board in the league, and various other stadium upgrades.

Regarding the team's future home, Penner addressed the stadium situation carefully, confirming earlier reports about three potential sites: the current Empower Field location, Lone Tree, and other downtown areas, including the possible Burnham Yard railway area.

“We’re continuing to do our diligence. It is a complex question, decision of what we decide to do,” Penner said. “We haven’t ruled out anything at this point.”

The Broncos' current stadium lease runs out in 2031.

Penner reveals Broncos still have higher expectations

The transformation under the Walton-Penner ownership group, which took control in August 2022, has been remarkable. In just three seasons, they've ended both a nine-year playoff drought and a six-year losing streak.

“Couldn't be more proud of what they accomplished this year in getting us back to the playoffs for the first time in 9 [years],” Penner noted, while praising head coach Sean Payton's leadership in “building a winning culture.”

Expand Tweet

However, Penner made it clear that reaching the playoffs isn't enough.

“I will say while we’re incredibly pleased with the progress and number of accomplishments this year, we don’t at all feel like we’re satisfied with where we are,’’ he stated. “We know this offseason is going to be another critical one for us to build for the future.

While the Broncos caught a glimpse of success in 2024, Penner reiterated one thing to the fans: there is still work to be done, and there are still higher expectations to surpass.

“And lastly to Broncos Country, our fans are fantastic. They had a long stretch where we tried their patience and we feel like we’re starting to deliver for them,” said Penner. “And the main message to them is we’ve got our sights set really high and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to continue to build a great team and compete for championships.”