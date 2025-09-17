The Denver Broncos will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be a big AFC West showdown as the Broncos are coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Conversely, the Bolts beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

The current line has Los Angeles favored by 2.5 points, according to FanDuel. Overall, many believe the Broncos vs. Chargers game will be electric and competitive. The oddsmakers also believe that this game will be fierce, with an exciting finish. But there are other Week 3 predictions that one could make. Moreover, it's time to unpack all of it.

After the Broncos collapsed against the Colts, they will be eager to get back in the win column. Can they do it? Or, will the Chargers put more distance between themselves and the Broncos?

Najee Harris will run wild

Najee Harris has not done much so far this season. In fact, he has been almost nonexistent. When the Chargers signed Harris back in March away from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, many thought he would be the bellcow. Instead, he has been in a timeshare with rookie first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton. Harris has only rushed nine times for 33 yards and caught three passes for 25 yards this season.

There is hope that Harris can thrive this weekend. Hampton fumbled the football on Monday when the Bolts were attempting to put the Raiders away. Therefore, it could open up more chances for Harris. It is also worth noting that Harris rushed 17 times for 69 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry last season against the Broncos while with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos' rush defense has been inconsistent over the first two games. Initially, things looked good, as they stuffed Tony Pollard for just 60 yards on 18 carries. But everything fell apart against the Colts when they allowed Jonathan Taylor to run wild for 165 yards on 25 touches. Hampton will get his opportunities, but this could be a monster weekend for Harris.

Bo Nix will pass for 300 yards

Bo Nix crumbled down the stretch after a hot start against the Colts. Overall, he was not terrible, but it was another uneven game for him. Nix went 25-for-40 with 176 yards passing while rushing eight times for just 18 yards in the opener against the Tennessee Titans. Then, last weekend, he went 22-for-30 with 206 yards passing for three touchdowns and one interception while rushing one time for three yards.

What's more important is his history against the Chargers. Ultimately, it's been a mixed bag. Nix went 19 for 33 with 216 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception in his first game against the Chargers. Then, he went 29-for-40 with 263 yards and two touchdowns. Nix lost both games against the Chargers, but came relatively close to winning both contests.

This game will likely see the Chargers jump out in front. Because of that, it could lead to the Broncos needing to pass the football to get back in the game. Many don't believe the Broncos will be able to run the football successfully. Therefore, it will force Nix to throw the football more. That will set him up for a chance at 300 yards, which he hit just once last season.

Justin Herbert struggles but leads the Chargers to victory

Justin Herbert has thrived this season and appears poised to take the next step. But this could be the week when a roadblock gets in his way. Significantly, this Denver defense is fearsome.

The defense started off the season strong, holding Cam Ward to 112 yards and forcing a fumble. Then, they let Daniel Jones pass for 316 yards and a touchdown. How will they do this season? That depends on whether they can get to Herbert. In both games against the Broncos last season, the defense got to him on some level. Herbert went 21 for 34 with 237 yards and one touchdown while taking three sacks. Later, he went 23-for-31 while passing for 284 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Herbert might not need to be the hero in this one. But he might have to be more careful because this defense has contained him before. Subsequently, there is a good chance he will struggle to move the chains consistently. There could be a drive where he gets a touchdown, immediately followed by one where he stalls. Regardless, Herbert, along with his running game and defense, will do enough to eke out a victory in a big AFC West clash in Week 3.