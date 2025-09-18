The Denver Broncos face a crucial AFC West clash this weekend, as they travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. Los Angeles leads the division at 2-0, having beaten the other two divisional foes, the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, already. That makes this game crucial for the Broncos.

Denver's defense was expected to be among, if not the, best in the NFL this season. Thus far, that has not played out.

The team signed Dre Greenlaw this offseason to a three-year, $31.5 million contract. The hope was that the experienced linebacker would take the defense to a new level. Yet, Greenlaw has not played a snap after suffering a quadricep injury in April.

On Wednesday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed Greenlaw's injury status, leaving more questions than answers. The team opted not to put him on IR, prompting questions about his injury timeline, captured by Denver Post writer Luca Evans.

“He's on our schedule,” Payton said.

He went on to refer to his rehab as “nebulous,” adding, “That's all I'll say.”

Greenlaw has not practiced since July 31st during training camp. There has been no specific timetable for his return. But the team's decision not to place the former Pro Bowl linebacker on IR would lead most to believe he should be back soon. Otherwise, they are burning a roster spot, something teams tend not to do.

Last week, the Broncos were gashed on the ground by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The veteran tailback rushed for 165 yards on 25 carries, helping the Colts come from behind for a 29-28 victory.

Greenlaw's backup, Justin Strnad is questionable to play this week with a foot injury. He did not practice Wednesday. Luckily for the Broncos, this week they face one of the league's worst rushing attacks in Los Angeles.

The Chargers ground game has been putrid, with rookie Omarion Hampton struggling to get anything going. However, quarterback Justin Herbert has played flawlessly.

If Denver cannot find a way to get a road win this week, winning the division will become very difficult.