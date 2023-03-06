For the second time in the past four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs have been a juggernaut in the NFL for half a decade now, and another ring has only strengthened that notion. If Kansas City continues to compete for championships, and they should as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, this team appears to be on their way to becoming the NFL’s next dynasty.

One of the biggest reasons why the Chiefs are so good is because they are always looking for ways to improve their roster. Kansas City has been aggressive in both free agency and on the trade market recently, acquiring key players like Orlando Brown Jr. and Frank Clark. Even when they have to trade away players like Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs find a way to make themselves better.

This offseason, Kansas City is in position to trade for a couple of key players if they wanted to. It’s hard to say that a team that just won the Super Bowl must trade for anyone, though. Instead, there are a few players the Chiefs SHOULD target if they decide to add some talent via the trade market. With that being said, here are two players the Chiefs should look to trade for during the 2023 NFL offseason.

2. WR DeAndre Hopkins

To no one’s surprise, the Arizona Cardinals are entering a rebuilding period this offseason. Arizona had a disastrous 2022 season, finishing with a 4-13 record and firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals will probably be shipping off key players this offseason, and wideout DeAndre Hopkins will likely be among them. If/when Hopkins becomes available, the Chiefs would be wise to at least check in on him.

Even though he’ll be 31 years old next season, Hopkins can still play at a high level. He only played nine games in 2022 due to suspension and injury, but he still racked up 717 yards and three touchdowns during that stretch. Keep in mind that several of those games came without Kyler Murray on the field with him, so Hopkins could have easily put up better stats had things gone his way.

With Hopkins, the Chiefs would gain a star receiver that they lost by trading Hill. Granted, they just proved they don’t need that star wideout, as they rolled with a chorus of smaller-name receivers this season and still dominated the rest of the league. However, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman set for free agency, they might need to add more receivers again.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopkins likely wouldn’t cost Kansas City much to get, maybe a couple of day two picks. The Chiefs also have a decent amount of cap space, so they could handle his large cap hit better than many other teams. This isn’t a necessity by any means, but it’s an intriguing possibility nonetheless.

1. DE Cameron Jordan

Unlike the Cardinals, the New Orleans Saints are in a state of limbo right now. New Orleans has been OK since Drew Brees retired, but nowhere close to being a true contender. General manager Mickey Loomis has pulled off some cap gymnastics to keep the Saints cap-compliant, but how much longer can this continue with the team continually declining?

The Saints need to rebuild at some point or another, and this may be the offseason for it. That means potentially shipping off some veterans, and one of those players could be veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan. If the longtime Saint becomes available, the Chiefs should inquire about him.

Jordan was still very effective in 2022, racking up 8.5 sacks while also forcing a pair of fumbles. Conveniently enough, the Chiefs also have a need at edge rusher, as nobody at that position had more than six sacks last season. That need could grow even larger if they wind up cutting Frank Clark this offseason to save some money. If they can snag Jordan, they would instantly improve the position drastically.

Kansas City would likely send a couple of picks to New Orleans for Jordan, similar to other recent trades involving pass-rushers. The Chiefs can also easily create enough cap space to handle Jordan’s huge deal, so that part checks out too. There are plenty of positives to this move, and the Chiefs should definitely consider it.