The Kansas City Chiefs have amassed an abundance of talent through the NFL Draft over the years and have reaped the benefits with two championships in the last four years. Naturally, roster depth will attract interest from around the league.

Multiple teams are eyeing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a possible trade target, according to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Chiefs will of course answer the phone if any offers come in, but they are not actively seeking a trade partner.

The latter part of the report is intriguing as many fans probably anticipated a bit more eagerness from the KC front office following a strong rookie season by Isiah Pacheco. He totaled 830 rushing yards with five touchdowns and a noteworthy 4.9 yards per carry. Pacheco capped off the campaign with a score in the Super Bowl. The reins to the backfield will presumably be his, but Edwards-Helaire could still provide value as a change-of-pace back.

The 2020 first round pick fell out of favor midway through the season due to uneven production and stalwart play from Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon. He dealt with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the stretch run. Edwards-Helaire is still only 23 years old and remains a red zone threat with 17 touchdowns in his three seasons of football. That upside might be too tantalizing for the Chiefs to pass up, especially with McKinnon hitting free agency.

Ultimately, it could come down to the trade offer. A team hurting for running back depth could look to the NFL Draft in April instead of giving up a mid or late-round pick. Though, championship experience and a proven ability to score at the professional level are not things that will pop up on any scouting reports.

Kansas City seems to know that, too.