Who should the Panthers trade for in the 2024 offseason?

Entering the pivotal 2024 NFL offseason, the Carolina Panthers stand at a crossroads. They have a long way to go in terms of improving, and their offseason decisions will define the trajectory of the franchise. Following a disappointing season in 2023 and another absence from the playoffs, the Panthers find themselves in dire need of a substantial transformation to rekindle competitiveness. Central to their revival strategy lies the pursuit of strategic player acquisitions via trades. They want talents who could furnish the team with the requisite firepower and depth to engineer a turnaround.

The Panthers' 2023 Season Recap

Commencing the season with a dismal 1-10 record prompted the dismissal of head coach Frank Reich. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor then assumed interim responsibilities. Despite the coaching change, the Panthers still struggled. They finished the season with a lackluster 2-15 record.

Early turmoil persisted within the team, too. This was exacerbated by the mismatch between Reich's offensive schemes and the squad's capabilities. The resultant lack of cohesion rendered the gameplay bland and unimpressive. As the Panthers aim to realign in the 2024 offseason, the onus falls on GM Dan Morgan to rectify underlying issues and lay the groundwork for immediate progress.

Offseason Outlook

As the offseason approaches, impending free agency looms over pass-rusher Brian Burns. This presents an opportunity for a tag-and-trade scenario that could bolster the Panthers' roster. With their first-round draft pick relinquished in the trade for Bryce Young, leveraging Burns in a trade could facilitate a valuable draft pick acquisition.

Likewise, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr finds himself on the trading block following underwhelming performances. The Panthers seek to capitalize on Marshall's potential by exploring trade options to fortify other areas of need.

Amidst the roster overhaul, Bradley Bozeman emerges as a potential trade asset as well. This is particularly true considering the pressing need to revamp the offensive line. Bozeman's status as a starting-caliber center positions him as one of the few viable assets for the Panthers to leverage in their rebuilding efforts.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Carolina Panthers must trade for in the coming 2024 NFL offseason.

Tyler Lockett (or any WR)

The Panthers find themselves in dire need of a dynamic wide receiver to bolster their offense. Tyler Lockett emerges as a prime candidate to fill this void, although exploration of alternative options remains crucial. With young QB Bryce Young in need of reliable targets, the Panthers' passing game suffered greatly in the absence of consistent playmakers beyond Adam Thielen. Sure, DJ Chark Jr provided some production, surpassing 500 receiving yards. Still, the team lacks depth in this critical area.

Trading for an established receiver presents a strategic opportunity for Carolina. Again, Lockett appears as a viable target, particularly given Seattle's projected cap challenges. Similarly, the Panthers could explore options such as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams from the Chargers. In this scenario, Williams stands out as a youthful asset despite injury concerns. Acquiring a first-round pick to secure a pass-catching threat also aligns with the team's rebuilding aspirations. The Panthers basically need to move heaven and earth to give Young another reliable receiver on the outside.

AJ Epenesa

First off, AJ Epenesa's potential free agency presents an ideal scenario for the Panthers. However, securing his services may prove challenging given potential interest from teams like the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears. That said, should Epenesa opt for a different destination or remain in Buffalo, Carolina must remain proactive in pursuing a deal for the coveted pass-rusher.

With the departure of Haason Reddick and the uncertainty surrounding Burns, the Panthers face a glaring need for another impact pass-rusher. Retaining Burns remains possible, while players like Yetur Gross-Matos have shown promise. However, both lack consistent production.

Tyrel Dodson gets shot out of a cannon to make a TFL Good on AJ Epenesa too continuing to work off the edge vs the TE to cut off the run & help make a play on the ball. Continuous active hands from Epenesa#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/xYEOYL5cVy — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 24, 2024

This is where Epenesa's pedigree and recent performance come in. These highlight his value as a disruptive force on the defensive front. Despite initially acclimating to the NFL, Epenesa has flourished with the Bills. He has showcased his prowess against both the pass and the run. As the Bills navigate salary cap constraints, the Panthers should actively explore the possibility of acquiring Epenesa. They should recognize his potential to elevate their defensive capabilities at a reasonable cost, whether through free agency or in a sign-and-trade scenario.

Looking Ahead

In the realm of NFL offseason maneuvers, the Carolina Panthers stand poised for major change. They have some pivotal decisions looming. These range from bolstering their receiving corps to fortifying their defensive line. No matter what, the Panthers confront the challenge of revitalizing a franchise hungry for success. As they navigate the intricacies of trades and free agency, the acquisitions of Tyler Lockett and AJ Epenesa loom large as potential game-changers. Both are capable of reshaping the team's trajectory for the better.

Having said that, beyond individual player pursuits, the Panthers must also embody resilience and strategic foresight. With astute moves and unwavering determination, Carolina aims to emerge from the offseason primed for a resurgence. We want to see them armed with the talent and resolve to carve a path to gridiron glory once more.