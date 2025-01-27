The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the 2024-25 NBA season with championship aspirations. Yet, as the season approaches its midpoint, the team has struggled to find consistent form. With the 2025 NBA trade deadline on the horizon, the Bucks have a crucial chance to make impactful changes and reaffirm their status as serious contenders in a highly competitive Eastern Conference. Two key moves stand out as game-changing opportunities: trading for forward Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers and center Jonas Valančiūnas of the New Orleans Pelicans. These acquisitions would address the Bucks’ most pressing needs and set them up for a strong playoff push.

The Bucks’ 2024-25 Season So Far

The Bucks entered the season with lofty expectations but have encountered challenges that underscore their need for reinforcements. At 25-18, they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. That's a respectable position but far from dominant. Constraints imposed by the league’s financial rules add complexity to their trade scenarios. The Bucks can’t take on more salary than they send out. They also can’t combine outgoing contracts to dip below the second apron. In addition, the Bucks have only one future first-round pick (2031) available to include in deals.

As a result, much of the pre-deadline speculation has centered around minor moves. These include trading Pat Connaughton’s $9.4 million contract into another team’s cap space to avoid the second apron. However, Milwaukee’s best shot at making a meaningful upgrade might hinge on dealing Bobby Portis. The versatile power forward and small-ball center, earning $12.6 million this season, has been a valuable contributor. Replacing his production would not be easy. That said, he could potentially fetch a defensive-minded wing or a more impactful backup big man in return.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Milwaukee Bucks must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Trade for Jerami Grant

Acquiring Jerami Grant would provide the Bucks with a versatile, two-way forward to complement Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Grant’s scoring prowess and defensive versatility address Milwaukee’s need for a secondary scorer. He would also be a wing defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

Grant’s ability to create his own shot and his efficiency from beyond the arc (38.2 percent from three) make him an ideal fit for Milwaukee’s championship aspirations. With Khris Middleton’s long-term future with the team uncertain, the Bucks need to prioritize keeping Antetokounmpo happy and competitive. Adding a player of Grant’s caliber would reestablish Milwaukee as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. They would be firmly in the mix behind powerhouses like the Celtics and Cavaliers.

To land Grant, the Bucks would likely need to assemble a package that includes draft capital and role players like Pat Connaughton and MarJon Beauchamp. Yes, parting with young talent like Beauchamp may be difficult. However, the Bucks’ championship window is now. Grant’s presence would significantly elevate the team’s ceiling. A starting lineup of Lillard, Grant, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez would be quite formidable.

Acquire Jonas Valančiūnas

Even with a star-studded roster led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and eight-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, the Bucks’ frontcourt depth remains a concern. Veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas could be the missing piece to fortify Milwaukee’s interior presence and strengthen their title prospects.

Valančiūnas, currently averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds with the Washington Wizards. He brings a traditional skill set that could prove invaluable. His size and low-post scoring ability would provide the Bucks with a reliable option in the paint.

The Eastern Conference features several dominant big men. These include Kristaps Porziņģis, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. This makes a physical presence like Valančiūnas a valuable asset in potential playoff matchups. His ability to control the boards and protect the paint would give the Bucks an edge against teams with skilled frontcourt players.

Moreover, Valančiūnas’s low-post scoring would complement Antetokounmpo’s aggressive, rim-attacking playstyle. The Bucks’ offense often relies on Antetokounmpo’s ability to draw defenders and create opportunities for shooters. His presence would add another layer of offensive versatility to their game plan. By shoring up their frontcourt with Valančiūnas, Milwaukee would be better positioned to make a deep playoff run and contend with the Eastern Conference’s elite.

Why These Trades Are Crucial

The Bucks find themselves at a pivotal moment. With their championship window tied to the peak years of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, standing pat is not an option. Adding Jerami Grant and Jonas Valančiūnas would address critical roster gaps, giving the team the depth, versatility, and defensive presence needed to compete against the NBA’s best. These bold moves could be the difference between another early playoff exit and a deep postseason run. If the Bucks want to turn their season around and secure their place among the league’s elite, they must act decisively before the 2025 trade deadline. The time to go all in is now.