The Los Angeles Clippers have some pivotal decisions to make as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches. Despite a roster packed with talent, the team has yet to establish itself as a dominant force in the Western Conference. Headlined by the dynamic duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers entered this season with lofty expectations. However, their quest for consistency and the elusive championship formula has been fraught with challenges. As the deadline nears, the need for decisive action to unlock the team’s full potential has never been greater.

A Season of Highs and Lows

Sitting at 23-17, the Clippers’ 2024-25 season has been a mixed bag of triumphs and setbacks. Recall that they lost Paul George in free agency and did not secure a high-profile replacement. As such, the team has relied heavily on James Harden and Norman Powell to remain competitive. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard’s absence due to ongoing knee issues has cast a shadow over the season. Despite these hurdles, the Clippers have outperformed many expectations and maintained a solid position in the Western Conference standings. Moving forward, they aim to bypass the play-in tournament entirely.

As for Leonard, his limited availability might have spelled doom for other teams. However, the Clippers’ supporting cast has stepped up to preserve a winning record. This perseverance has kept them in the playoff conversation and highlighted their potential for further growth with the right additions.

That said, rival executives remain uncertain about the Clippers’ strategic direction. Traditionally, a team hovering slightly above the luxury tax threshold would take steps to reduce costs. However, there is speculation that owner Steve Ballmer’s financial commitment to the team may override typical cost-cutting measures. The Clippers still have $2.9 million in cash they can send out in trades. On the flip side, their limited supply of second-round draft picks complicates the equation. In addition, there is a potentially lukewarm market for players like PJ. Tucker and Bones Hyland. The next steps will be critical in determining whether they can solidify their status as contenders.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Los Angeles Clippers must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Targeting LaMelo Ball for Playmaking Excellence

One game-changing move the Clippers should pursue is trading for Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. At just 23 years old, Ball has already established himself as an All-Star caliber player capable of influencing the game in multiple ways. His blend of star power and youth would be a perfect addition to a Clippers squad in dire need of a floor general to complement Harden and Powell. Ball’s season averages of 29.5 points and 7.5 assists per game highlight his ability to elevate any team’s offensive flow.

His skill in pushing the tempo and creating open looks for teammates would address a glaring weakness in the Clippers’ championship formula. Again, despite outperforming expectations with Leonard appearing in just three games, the Clippers’ offense has lacked the cohesion needed to contend at the highest level. Adding Ball would not only enhance their chances in the Western Conference. It would also bring the kind of dynamic, crowd-pleasing style that fits seamlessly into the LA spotlight. For these reasons, Ball remains a top-tier trade target for the Clippers.

Pursuing Brandon Ingram for Scoring and Versatility

Another impactful move the Clippers should consider is acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. Take note that the Clippers rank near the bottom in offensive efficiency this season. In spite of that, they sit fifth in the Western Conference. Adding a proven scorer like Ingram would ease the scoring burden on Harden and Powell while solidifying the team’s playoff aspirations. With his ability to create shots, attack the basket, and hit perimeter jumpers, Ingram would be a potent third option. He could also be a reliable closer in high-pressure situations.

Ingram’s versatility would also bolster the Clippers’ defense and transition game.This makes him an ideal fit for their system. Sure, some might argue that Powell has already stepped into the role of a third star (assumign Leonard plays more games) following the departure of George. That said, Ingram’s All-Star pedigree and scoring prowess offer a higher ceiling.

There is also the argument for patience. With Leonard having played only four games this season, the Clippers have yet to see their full potential. Now, Brandon Ingram represents an intriguing opportunity to elevate the team’s fortunes now while providing insurance for a playoff push. Ingram’s combination of youth, scoring ability, and defensive versatility makes him an enticing addition for a team eager to capitalize on its championship window.

Time to Go All-In

As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Clippers are at a critical juncture. Their 23-17 record shows promise, but their inconsistency and injury woes highlight the need for reinforcements. Trading for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Ingram would not only address key weaknesses but also propel the Clippers into legitimate championship contention. These moves, while costly, align with the urgency of maximizing Kawhi Leonard’s remaining prime and capitalizing on James Harden’s contributions. For a franchise still chasing its first NBA title, bold action now could pave the way for a historic breakthrough. The Clippers have the talent, resources, and ambition—all they need is the courage to make these transformative trades.