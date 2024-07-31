The Denver Broncos have a lot to sort out with their roster during the 2024 NFL preseason. The biggest and most notable of those is determining who is going to start the year under center. But that's at the top of their roster. The bottom of it will be filled by players who shine in training camp and the preseason. Some players on the roster bubble who need big performances in camp and preseason to make the Broncos' 53-man roster include Samaje Perine and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Is Samaje Perine the odd man out at running back?

The Broncos' running back group is one of the most unclear in the NFL. They have five players who have credible cases to make the team. Jaleel McLaughlin may be the most secure of that bunch. McLaughlin ranked 10th in the NFL in yards per touch among running backs last year according to playerprofiler.com.

But the rest appears up for grabs. Javonte Williams is the incumbent starter and should perform better a year removed from a torn ACL. However, he is reportedly a potential cut candidate heading into camp. Denver used a fifth-round pick on rookie Audric Estime. They also gave a lot of guaranteed money to undrafted free agent Blake Watson. All three of these guys should ultimately make this team.

If those four make the team, then it would appear that veteran Samaje Perine would be the odd man out of this backfield. Perine is a reliable pass-protector and bruiser between the tackles, but those skills are not necessarily required in Denver. They already have a stable of backs who can do those things.

Perine's skills may not be necessary in Denver, but that doesn't mean he isn't a capable running back either. He ranked second among running backs last year in yards per touch (6.7) and was first in yards per route run (2.04) at the position. Those stats were skewed by a couple of big receptions, but still. Add that with his chops in short-yardage situations and there's a role for Perine to play somewhere.

It probably won't be in Denver. Not only do the Broncos have a number of capable backs but they can also save $3 million by waiving Perine. Perhaps the only way he sticks around is if he really performs well during training camp and the NFL preseason.

Another year for Lil'Jordan Humphrey?

Lil'Jordan Humphrey might be head coach Sean Payton's favorite player in the entire NFL (aside from Taysom Hill). Humphrey has followed Payton from New Orleans to Denver and managed to carve a role for himself in both stops. That primarily came on special teams but he also made plays as a wide receiver.

Humphrey's special teams prowess will help him make any roster in the NFL, including the Broncos'. But making Denver's roster will be a little tougher this year. They used a fourth-round pick on Oregon wideout Troy Franklin, who played his college ball with Denver's first-round pick Bo Nix. The Broncos also signed Josh Reynolds in the offseason and hope to get Tim Patrick back from injury.

Add those three with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. and suddenly there are five wideouts who should be locks to make this team. That means Humphrey will have to compete with the likes of Brandon Johnson, another Payton favorite, Jalen Virgil, and Devaughn Vele for what could be the last available receiver spot.

It's a battle that he can win, but it's also one he will have to fight to win. Humphrey will have to shine during the NFL preseason to make the Broncos' 53-man roster. At least he's more than capable of doing so.