It has been a great start to the season for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. He’s drawn praise from his teammates and also made NFL history. The Commanders are flying high, but here are two overreactions from the latest blowout win over the Browns.

Washington stands at 4-1 and leads the NFC East. Well, there’s a sentence nobody could have predicted before the season started. Daniels has been better than anybody realized he could be, this early. And the Commanders’ have played well on both sides of the football.

However, two things stand out as overreactions at this point of the season.

Overreaction #1

The Commanders’ defense is NFL elite

Once again, the Commanders defense played at a high level in a 34-13 victory over the Browns. They produced an incredible seven sacks and seven tackles for loss. This unit is playing well, for sure.

But it has to come with a grain of salt. Cleveland’s offense is an absolute mess. The Commanders found a wounded animal and picked on it. There are a lot of defenses in the NFL that could have hammered the Browns on this day. Head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted it, according to espn.com.

“Nobody likes where we are,” Stefanski said. “I don’t feel good about 1-4. It eats at you.”

Wagner has helped the Commanders change the narrative of what has been a fairly soft defense for quite a few years. Against the Browns, he had 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss. As a unit, the

The Commanders harassed Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, forcing a fumble to go along with the sacks. They allowed a total of 212 yards. These are the same Commanders who entered the contest with the worst third-down defense in the league. And yet, Cleveland went 1 of 13 in a poor effort.

Commanders’ linebacker Frankie Luvu, who had 2.5 sacks, said this game shows how good the defense can be.

“We held it on our shoulders as a defense like this is the game for us to step forward. There’s always room for improvement, and us as a defense, we’re just getting started.”

How good is the Commanders' defense?

This still isn’t an overly talented defense. There is a good chance they will get ripped for big plays and maye 35-plus points in next week’s game against the Batimore Ravens.

Quinn is banking on complementary football, which can be a good approach. But the defense hasn’t been good against good offenses. Quinn said he liked the play of his defensive line against the Browns, according to the Commanders' X page.

“I was pleased to see the big guys inside, in the run game to stay square and play on blocks,” Quinn said. “What it does is create advantages. When (the opponent) has to call some third downs that are longer ones. That’s a big deal.”

Quinn said he sees defensive growth from a pressure standpoint.

“It was good to see us finishing,” Quinn said. “The early part of the year we were able to do that. We had gotten pressure and didnt finish. Tampa comes to mind.”

Overreaction #2

The Commanders are a legitimate playoff team

This has to be qualified. In the crazy NFL, every team is at least a fringe playoff team for the first eight weeks or so. Just look at the records. The 49ers have one of the best teams in the NFL, and yet they have started 2-3. The Vikings are 5-0. But if these teams met in the playoffs tomorrow, who would be favored? Most likely it would be the 49ers.

So characterizing the Commanders as a legitimate playoff team can be an overreaction even at 4-1 and in first place in the NFC East. That’s because a legitimate playoff team is one that expects to win once they get there. Almost every year teams make the playoffs and almost nobody expects them to win a game.

Washington still hasn’t beaten a top-notch NFL team. They beat the lowly New York Giants, the 1-4 Cincinnati Bengals, the up-and-down Arizona Cardinals, and the somewhat hapless Browns. There’s just not enough on this resume to get hired as a playoff team.

Now, beat the Ravens next week and that’s brings a different light to this picture. But the Commanders will be on the road and a big underdog. This is the kind of game where they could erase this overreaction tag.

How did Jayden Daniels do against the Browns?

Fortunately for the Commanders, their rookie standout gets this picture. He understands it’s too early to start proclaiming things. He actually had his worst game from a completion percentage standpoint (14 of 25), but threw for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Commanders are flying high for sure. But let’s also not forget the kindness of the schedule thus far. At some point, you have to pay the piper for that. The Commanders’ last seven games this year are Eagles (twice), Cowboys (twice), Titans, Saints, Falcons. That’s a tough slate. The road ahead is too tough to be awarding the Commanders a playoff berth in early October.