The NFC playoff picture took an unexpected turn after Week 12, particularly in the NFC West. In a pivotal matchup, the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a surprising 16-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, who had been riding a four-game winning streak.

The win catapulted the Seahawks into the lead of the NFC West, at least for now. Even more impressively, Seattle jumped up to the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture. However, with several weeks remaining in the regular season, their position is far from secure.

Another upset in Week 12 came from the Washington Commanders, who suffered their third straight loss, this time to a struggling Dallas Cowboys team. Washington fell 34-26 in a divisional matchup that proved costly. Despite the setback, the Commanders remain in the NFC playoff mix, unlike the Cowboys, whose hopes continue to dwindle.

Elsewhere in the conference, things went as expected, with teams largely holding serve. Let’s break down the updated NFC playoff picture after Week 12, covering all 1-11 seeds as those teams remain in contention.

1. Detroit Lions (10-1, 1st in NFC North)

The Lions keep rolling with another lopsided win, this time against the Colts, 24-6. Detroit has allowed just 12 points in their last two games, while scoring 76.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2, 1st in NFC East)

It was a monumental night for Saquon Barkley as he dominated against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Barkley carried the ball 26 times for an incredible 255 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a decisive 37-20 victory over Los Angeles. The Eagles maintain a firm grip on the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-5, 1st in NFC West)

The Seahawks made the biggest leap in the NFC playoff picture after Week 12, climbing to the No. 3 seed amid the chaos in the NFC West. Seattle's defense stepped up in a big way, holding Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to just six points, while their offense needed only 16 points to secure the victory and take control of the division.

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5, 1st in NFC South)

The Falcons enjoyed a much-needed bye week to regroup before starting a challenging stretch, starting with the Chargers next weekend. While Atlanta remains atop the NFC South for now, their hold on the division is tenuous, with the Buccaneers steadily creeping closer.

5. Minnesota Vikings (9-2, 2nd in NFC North)

For the second consecutive week, the Bears fell victim to a late field goal, this time in a loss to the Vikings. Minnesota, still chasing the Lions for the NFC North lead, currently holds the No. 5 seed, making them the top Wild Card team in the NFC playoff picture.

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3, 3rd in NFC North)

The Packers bolstered their chances of cracking the NFC playoff picture while simultaneously dealing another crushing blow to the 49ers. Green Bay convincingly defeated an injury-plagued San Francisco squad, 38-10. Watching how the NFC North plays out down the stretch should be fun.

7. Washington Commanders (7-5, 2nd in NFC East)

The Commanders need to regroup quickly if they hope to stay in the NFC playoff picture. Once looking like a lock for the postseason under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, three consecutive losses have cast doubt on their playoff prospects and shaken their momentum. With the No. 7 seed, they would hold the final spot in the playoffs.

8. Arizona Cardinals (6-5, 2nd in NFC West)

Arizona went from holding the No. 3 seed last week to falling entirely out of the NFC playoff picture after their loss to the Seahawks. However, with the NFC West as unpredictable as it is, any team in the division could still emerge as the eventual champion.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6, 2nd in NFC South)

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are climbing back into contention, firmly remaining in the NFC playoff picture after a dominant 30-7 win over the Giants in Week 12. They currently hold the tiebreaker over the Rams based on conference win percentage, according to ESPN.

10. Los Angeles Rams (5-6, 3rd in NFC West)

It's just been a season of inconsistency for the Rams. They started the season 1-4, then won four out of their next five. However, they've now lost two out of their last three. They at least have the tiebreaker over the 49ers.

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-6, 4th in NFC West)

Speaking of the 49ers, the absence of Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa, along with a growing list of injuries, continues to derail their season. San Francisco suffered another setback in Week 12, enduring a lopsided 38-10 loss to the Packers. To make matters worse, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier as they travel to Buffalo next weekend to face the Bills.