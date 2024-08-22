The Michigan football team lost a lot from their national championship team, but one player they do have back is cornerback Will Johnson. Johnson wasn’t just one of the best CBs in the country last year, but he was also one of the best players. That will once again be the case this year, and that is why Johnson is projected to be a top-five draft pick.

Having Will Johnson back is huge for the Wolverines. He is as good as it gets, and having him makes it easier for them to achieve their goals. After the past three seasons, Michigan football has national championship goals every year. Just because they won it last year doesn’t mean they are satisfied. The mission is the same.

“The goal is to always beat Michigan State and Ohio State,” Johnson said with a laugh during an interview with The Draft Network. “We want to win another Big Ten Championship and another National Championship. Those are our goals every single year. We have high expectations at Michigan.”

The Wolverines have won the Big Ten three years in a row, they have made the College Football Playoff three years in a row, they have beaten Ohio State three years in a row and they are the reigning national championships. Things are good in Ann Arbor, and Johnson and the rest of this Michigan team don’t plan on that changing.

Will Johnson has been focusing on technique this offseason

Will Johnson is one of the best players in the country, but he knows that there is always room for growth and improvement. That’s why he has been so focused on the fundamentals and his mental game this offseason. When times get tough, Johnson knows that he can lean on those aspects of his game.

“That’s exactly what I’ve been focused on this entire offseason,” Johnson said. “I’m putting in the work to get my footwork right, get my technique right. When I go out there and get a little tired as the game wears on, that’s when you start to fall back on your preparation and your technique. When your athleticism starts to wane a little in the fourth quarter, it’s your mental preparation, your technique that carry you through. It’s the mental aspect of my game that’s going to take me a long way. Having that technique and fundamentals in your back pocket is critical to playing defensive back at a high level.”

Johnson is once again going to be one of the most exciting players to watch in all of college football. We will get to see him in action soon when Michigan football opens the season on August 31st at home against Fresno State.