Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks secured a 16-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at home in a rainy, high-energy setting reminiscent of a playoff atmosphere. Coming off their upset win against the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Seahawks appear to have found their stride after enduring a tough stretch where they dropped five of six games midseason.

Smith connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown just before halftime, while Seattle's defense kept the Cardinals out of the end zone all afternoon. The victory improves the Seahawks' record to 6-5 and provides a crucial tiebreaker advantage over Arizona.

The Seahawks held a crucial 8-minute drive where Geno Smith commented on, “I thought just throughout the game I thought we kept our composure you know at that eight minute drive to finish the game you know we know it's that stake man we're taking this one game at a time and I mean after what happened to the drive before we had to do it so just really appreciate it for our defense the way they played. I thought coach called a great game. The offensive line played great, everyone did their job.”

The Seahawks taking it one game at a time

Smith acknowledges the current position of the team in the division, stating the importance of seizing the opportunity by focusing on one game at a time.

“Just keep taking it one game at a time. Every game down the stretch is going to be critical especially these division games and so we'll see these guys again in two weeks. Got some stuff to clean up but we'll be ready,” Smith continued.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take the field on Sunday night with an opportunity to reach 6-5 as well, but the San Francisco 49ers will stay out of the crowded race at the top of the division.

Smith-Njigba paved the way for the touchdown with a 46-yard catch-and-run, a highlight on a day when both offenses struggled to find rhythm. After halftime, the Seahawks couldn’t add another touchdown, but Coby Bryant delivered a game-changing 69-yard interception return, and Jason Myers extended the lead to 10 points with a clutch 50-yard field goal shortly after the two-minute warning.

The Cardinals sought to stay in contention with a late field goal attempt in the final 15 seconds, but Chad Ryland's kick missed wide left, cementing the Seahawks' win.

Preparing for a rematch with the Cardinals in two weeks

Geno Smith completed 22 of 31 passes for 254 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded six receptions for 77 yards, while DK Metcalf contributed four catches for 59 yards, including an 18-yard grab that helped position Jason Myers for his field goal.

Kyler Murray excelled in Arizona's Week 10 win against the New York Jets, but his post-bye week performance left much to be desired. He went 24-of-37 for 285 yards, though he threw a pivotal interception to Bryant.

The Seahawks' defense kept him under duress, recording five sacks, with Leonard Williams leading the charge with 2.5 sacks and four hits on the quarterback. Seattle's defensive effort also limited Arizona to converting only 3 of 12 third-down attempts.

Seattle will look ahead to next Sunday’s matchup against the struggling Jets, followed by a trip to Arizona for a rematch with the Cardinals. On the other hand, the Cardinals will travel to Minnesota for a pivotal matchup with major playoff implications in the NFC.