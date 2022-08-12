College football is right around the corner and expectations are beginning to be set. One of the teams who are set to have eyes on them this year is the Michigan Wolverines. The school had a fairly successful 2021 season winning the Big Ten with a 12-2 record and going 8-1 in conference matchups. They also took down their rival, Ohio State, last season which was a major success for the school. Unfortunately, their season was ended by the eventual national champions in the Orange Bowl as Georgia sent Michigan packing in a 34-11 victory.

There is a great deal of optimism surrounding the Wolverines this year. Jim Harbaugh is officially returning to the team after flirting with an NFL return. The team has a great defense, tough attitude, and overall even-keeled demeanor. Michigan had the ninth-ranked recruiting class and will be in the mix again next season. Here are two players who seem destined for an increased workload and playing a major role in Michigan’s success this season.

2 Michigan football breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten

AJ Henning

In 2021, AJ Henning had nine rush attempts for 162 yards and ten receptions for 79 yards across the 14 games he suited up for. He also played a role on special teams and averaged 9.4 yards per punt return. While this is a small sample size to look off, it is clear the big-play potential that the speedster possesses. Henning is a true do-it-all type player whom Michigan made a point to get him involved even with him being unpolished last season. The ridiculous 18 yards per carry that he averaged shows what a game-changing talent he is. While he was mainly used in reverses and end-arounds last season, expect Michigan to make him a more prominent offensive weapon.

The rising junior is a slippery athlete and was the number 102nd ranked prospect in the 2020 class. He seemed set to go to Notre Dame but had a change of heart and committed to Michigan instead. It seems as if it is his time to step into the full spotlight on offense and serve as a key piece for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh and Henning have both mentioned him playing a role similar to Deebo Samuel which is high praise for a player. His 5’10” frame and dynamic ability with the ball in his hands clearly make him a game-changing offensive weapon.

A.J. Henning took OFF 💨pic.twitter.com/KQKNmqxrHK — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2021

It will be interesting to see if he is used more like a wide receiver or running back, but is clear he will be an X-factor in the Michigan offense. He is the type of dynamic player that the more he touches the ball the better so look for the Wolverines to make this a priority. Expect Harbaugh to steer away from a more traditional role in favor of the tactic of just getting the ball in his hands. Look for Henning to play a role in the rushing, receiving, and return game this season.

Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards is also set to be a major part of the Michigan offense this season. The sophomore was the number four ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class. During the 2021 season, Edwards received just 35 carries which he took for 174 yards. He did manage to find the end zone four times although one was after a reception. Last season the running game was dominated by Hassan Haskins who rushed for 1327 yards and led the team in carries with 270. Haskins left Michigan following the year and was a fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans. His absence will create an opportunity for Donovan Edwards to be much more involved.

One of the biggest areas for optimism in Edwards’ game is as a receiver. He has flashed some really good hands coming out of the backfield and this is one of the differentiating qualities in his game. The Michigan native can run routes like a wide receiver and is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He flashes great speed and is impressive in space. There are still concerns in Edward’s game as he has been critiqued for his footwork and ability to break tackles. These are both very fixable issues and the talent he possesses is clear.

Donovan Edwards has a great future in the Maize and Blue 🔥〽️ @DEdwards__ pic.twitter.com/D4DKSJdlTf — Sidelines – Michigan 〽️ (@SSN_Michigan) September 21, 2021

The red carpet has not fully been laid out for Donovan Edwards as there is still competition in the backfield. Blake Corum is returning this season after eclipsing 1000 all-purpose yards last season. Corum and Edwards are likely to serve as a one-two punch in the backfield. He may not have made the impact that was expected as a freshman but expect Edwards to open some eyes in 2022. The amount of dynamic and versatile talent that Michigan possesses is extremely exciting and provides the potential for much more creativity this season.