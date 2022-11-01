2 moves Packers should have made at 2022 NFL trade deadline

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have gotten off to a slow start in 2022. While being second in the NFC North, they currently sit at 3-5.

Through the first eight games of the season, the defense has remained the most consistent part of this team. While they have struggled at times, they have consistently done enough to keep games close, and have given the offense a chance.

In a drastic change from the past, the Packers offense has been their weak link. As many expected, they are still trying to make up for the departure of star wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Packers front office attempted to address the wide receiver in the draft. They selected both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, two pass catchers that many thought could make an instant impact. These two young pass catchers would be joining Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers.

With a group with this much depth, there was a hope that they would perform better. But instead, they have played below expectations.

Lazard, who has missed two games this season, is still the Packers leading receiver with 340 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, and 26 receptions.

Doubs has stolen the show at times during his rookie season. He has recorded 296 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and 30 receptions this season.

But even with their success, Doubs and Lazard have both been inconsistent at times. This has been a trend for the Packers wide receiver room, which has led to frustration from Aaron Rodgers at times.

Paired with the inconsistencies have been injuries. Doubs and Rodgers are the only Packers wide receivers to appear in all eight games this season. Not being able to step onto the field has directly impacted several of these players.

To combat their issues at the wide receiver position, many believed that the Packers could be looking to address the position at the trade deadline. But instead, the front office remained silent and chose to not make any moves.

Following news that they were in talks for certain players, but weren’t able to agree to deals, many people were left wondering why they chose to do nothing.

The Packers have a star in Rodgers, but their longtime QB1 is now 38 years old. With him leading the charge, the window to win is now. But the front office isn’t treating it that way.

If the Packers were to have made a move at the deadline, there were several wide receivers they could have traded for.

Here are two moves the Packers should have made at the 2023 NFL trade deadline

Chase Claypool, WR

Unfortunately for the Packers, they lost out in the Chase Claypool sweepstakes. Instead, their division rival Chicago Bears were able to obtain the third-year pass catcher at the deadline. In the end, it took just a second-round pick to add the former Notre Dame pass catcher.

The Packers reportedly offered the Pittsburgh Steelers a second-round pick for Claypool. But the Bears were able to offer a deal that was more to the Steelers liking.

Adding Claypool to this Packers wide receiver room could have given Rodgers what he has been on the look for. A consistent, big-body wide receiver that can make plays down the field.

Over his two-and-a-half seasons in the NFL, Claypool has shown how explosive he can be. He has recorded 153 receptions, 2,044 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns over 39 career games.

Now, instead of having the luxury of throwing to him, Rodgers will have to watch Claypool find success within his division.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Heading into the final moments of the trade deadline, many people believed that a Brandin Cooks trade was imminent. It was later reported that the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys nearly agreed to a trade, but couldn’t work out the specifics in time.

The Packers should have found themselves in the conversation as well.

Cooks has been one of the NFL’s most underrated players since he arrived in the league in 2014. He has put together a strong career, recording 605 receptions, 8,271 receiving yards, and 47 touchdowns over 126 games.

Since 2020, he has been a force on the Texans. During his time with the team, he has recorded 203 receptions, 2,541 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns. In addition, he has eclipsed 1000-plus receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

Cooks addition to the Packers would have been felt immediately. Not only would he be a proven veteran, but he still has a lot of good football left in him. At just 29 years old, he has shown no signs of slowing down. And more importantly, he is healthy.

Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, both of the proven veterans in the Packers wide receiver room, have both dealt with injuries this season. That wouldn’t have been the case with Cooks, who has managed to stay relatively healthy throughout his entire career.

While it may have taken a lot to add him, it could have been worth it with the Packers looking to win now.