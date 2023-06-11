The Detroit Pistons were undoubtedly the biggest losers of the draft lottery. Despite owning the worst record in the NBA and sharing the best odds of landing French phenom Victor Wembanyama, the Pistons dropped all the way to the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Pistons fans were sick to their stomach knowing their team went through a 17-65 tank fest last season, just to completely miss the target on Wembanyama. And to make matters worse, they didn't even get into the top three.

Nonetheless, the Pistons have, for the most part, nailed the NBA Draft with some promising studs. They selected Cade Cunningham at No. 1 overall in 2021. Then in 2022, they followed it up by drafting Jaden Ivey, who made All-Rookie Second Team, with the 5th overall pick and also found a gem at No. 13 with Jalen Duren. Killian Hayes, picked 7th in 2020, hasn't quite blossomed into a star, but did show signs of improvement last year. And they also traded for 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman, who offers tons of upside with his length, versatility, and athleticism.

The Pistons have a pretty loaded roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign. After committing an insane amount of money to hire Monty Williams as their next coach, it seems like they are poised to take the next step and aim for a postseason berth. Certainly, missing out on Wembanyama stings. He could have solved any of their issues moving forward. Nonetheless, they must now focus on filling their needs.

This front office boasts a track record of scouting talented players with high-upside. As they have shown in the last few years, the Pistons can be trusted in making the right call come draft night. With that said, here are two players the Pistons must avoid with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson is a jump-out-the-gym athlete who has the potential to be an elite scorer/playmaker and star in the NBA. He is a blur in transition with his blinding speed, but is able to stay under control with hesitation moves that allow him to get to wherever he wants on the floor. While this all sounds fantastic, he unfortunately does not fit the Pistons' needs at this point. As laid out above, Detroit already has a slew of guards who can function as shot creators and playmakers. With Cunningham and Ivey slotted as the starting backcourt, Thompson will likely play second-fiddle to them, which could stump his development.

Detroit will likely prioritize looking for a lengthy wing that can shoot and defend. While Thompson has shown potential to be a terrific defensive player, the shooting aspect of his game doesn't tick the box for the Pistons. He shot just 23.3 percent from three on just 2.7 shot attempts per game. For a team that ranked 22nd in three-point shooting last season, a non-shooting guard is the last thing the Pistons need right now.

His twin, Ausar Thompson, might be a better fit for the Pistons. Ausar is also slightly bigger than Amen. He could slot into that three-spot, which will allow Ivey and Cunningham to continue playing their natural positions. While Amen has shown potential as a lockdown defender, Ausar is arguably the best defender in this class. Ausar is a freak athlete that possesses great motor and plays intense defense. That's exactly what the Pistons need at this point. Amen is more a score-type guard, which the Pistons already have in Cunningham and Ivey. Ausar is someone who would be able to do the dirty work to allow Cunningham and Ivey function as the primary scorers and playmakers of the team.

2. Anthony Black

Anthony Black is another big guard who has a terrific feel for the game and great defensive potential. He thrives on the pick-and-roll with sound decision-making and possesses a shifty step that allows him to get to the basket. Furthermore, the 6-foot-6 guard is also a strong finisher at the rim. Defensively, Black is a great on-ball defender with quick feet which allows him to defend smaller guards, while his size allows him to guard bigger wings. He also has a knack for blocking jumpers, which disrupts opposing offenses and gives his team the opportunity to run in transition.

Unfortunately, like Thompson, Anthony Black just doesn't fit Detroit's current needs. He also isn't a strong perimeter threat. In 36 games for Arkansas, he shot just 30.1 percent from beyond the arc on low volume (2.6 attempts). As mentioned, the Pistons ranked in the bottom 10 in three-point shooting last year. Adding another non-floor spacer won't maximize Cade Cunningham's ability to function as a three-level scorer and playmaker.