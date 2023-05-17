The Detroit Pistons have been one of the most successful NBA teams on draft day according to many accounts. Detroit selected former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the number one overall pick in 2021, and followed it up with the selections of athletic, promising players Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren last year.

Unfortunately for Detroit fans, who went crazy after realizing they missed out on top prospect Victor Wembanyama, the ‘tank-fest’ that was their 2022 season at Little Caesars Arena ended up netting the most ping-pong balls in the draft lottery, but only the number five pick in June 22’s NBA Draft.

For general manager Troy Weaver, the final result lends additional weight to an already heavy workload that will include finding a new head coach to lead his troops after the resignation and transition into a front office role by Dwane Casey. Weaver will have to work overtime to find the right fit for the Pistons, it seems.

What would have been a no-brainer pick of Wembanyama has now become a huge question mark in a draft that lacks a second defined, surefire star (although many will argue in favor of Scoot Henderson).

The Pistons have a stacked roster heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, but are in need of players who fill specific roles. Injuries took their toll on the team last season, with Cunningham undergoing shin surgery in December and missing the rest of the season, Isaiah Stewart missing considerable time with hip and shoulder issues, and Isaiah Livers also among those missing time.

The following are three players the Pistons must target with the number three overall pick:

3. Taylor Hendricks, UCF-

A 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward, Hendricks has the frame to put on weight and the outside shooting to add a dimension to the Pistons’ frontcourt they are currently lacking outside of Stewart.

At just 19 years old, the Golden Knights’ young phenom is still growing into his immense physical gifts. He appears equally comfortable swooping to the basket, using his long wingspan to finish, as he does shooting from beyond the arc, where he made nearly 40% of his threes last season.

Hendricks also had a top-100 block rate last season, and his selection would give the Pistons added flexibility in case they may want to move Stewart, Marvin Bagley, Duren, or even shooting guard Bojan Bogdanović sometime in the near future.

Three-point shooting is a key need moving forward for a Pistons team that finished 21st in the league in that category last season, highlighting the importance of targeting Hendricks in this year’s draft.

Taylor Hendricks is a Top __ pick in the 2023 NBA Draft 🤔 @tayxhendricks 15.1 PTS 7 REB 1.7 BLK 1.4 AST

47.8 FG% 39.4 3PT% (4.6 attempts) 78.2 FT% (34 games) ▫️Your ‘Modern Day Stretch Power Forward.’ Capable to guard multiple positions (atleast 1-4) effectively in various… pic.twitter.com/6zerC3JJKe — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) May 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Jarace Walker, F, Houston-

A 6-foot-8 forward, Walker’s defensive prowess may remind some of Pistons great Ben Wallace at times. With a 7-foot-2 wingspan and an edge to his game, Walker has the defensive chops to help keep Detroit grounded in their tradition of grit and toughness ⁠— in other words, this pick would make even Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell proud.

Walker’s freshman season stat line of 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal per game shows that he has the potential to become a defensive ace in the Wallace mold, and also that he has a ways to go to reach that level.

For a Pistons team that’s still one of the youngest in the league, and still finding its identity, the selection of Walker would give Weaver and Casey’s team a talented developmental prospect who can learn behind Detroit’s young frontcourt players.

He’s also a deft passer who finishes well in the lane, which could allow him to pair well with talented distributors Cunningham and Ivey, Detroit’s top two young stars.

Jarace Walker brings tremendous defensive versatility at 6'7 with a chiseled frame, 7'2 wingspan, outstanding mobility and quickness getting off his feet. He guards all over the floor for Houston, showing terrific instincts jumping passing lanes or rotating to protect the rim. pic.twitter.com/KYkSSrtkme — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 15, 2023

1. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova-

The Pistons have a roster full of long, athletic players. Whitmore would provide a physical and mature presence at the small forward position behind Cade Cunningham that the team is currently lacking.

Detroit has always been known for its blue collar work ethic as a city and a basketball franchise, and Whitmore would fit right in. At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Whitmore plays even bigger than his frame. He can go up and catch lobs and is one of the best finishers around the basket in the 2023 draft class.

With Ivey and Cunningham looking to facilitate, Detroit needs finishers, and Whitmore certainly fits the bill.

He is also a high-volume three point shooter who shot 34.3% on 4.3 attempt from beyond the arc last year with the Wildcats, a skill that he could improve upon at the next level to become a high-ceiling, low-floor starter or backup for the Pistons.