2 potential trade candidates for Grizzlies entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The NBA training camps are officially here, so teams will be making their final evaluations on who could be in the starting lineup or even be moved. With the regular season starting in less than a month, organizations do not have much time left to make those decisions. The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of the 2021-22 season.

With a record of 56-26, the team had a solid playoff run before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals. Most importantly, Ja Morant had a breakout year. He earned All-NBA Second Team honors and his first All-Star selection. The guard also won the Most Improved Player award.

With Morant’s rise, the rebuilding mode seems to be over. Now, the Grizzlies look like a playoff team that can compete for big things. However, there are still some pieces that might not fit right now.

With that being said, here are two potential trade candidates for Memphis entering the 2022-23 NBA training camp.

Steven Adams

Although he is just 29 years old, Steven Adams is the second-oldest player on the Grizzlies’ current roster. He comes off his first year with the team, coming in a trade involving starting center Jonas Valančiūnas. Adams started in all but one of the 76 games he played, averaging 6.9 points and career-bests with 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Still, his offensive limitations such as a 54.3% free-throw shooting could hurt the team down the line. He might do the dirty work in the paint, but with Memphis hoping for titles, Adams might be an interesting trade asset. Since he is on an expiring contract worth $17.9 million, other teams might consider getting him as a one-year rental.

Indiana’s Myles Turner has been in trade rumors for the past few years. With the Pacers rebuilding, they might consider a deal involving both centers. Indiana gives Turner a fresh start, while Memphis gets a two-way big man. The former Texas Longhorn hits 34.9% of his 3-pointers and also blocks 2.3 shots per game for his career.

If the Grizzlies want a center with more offensive threats, trading away Adams might be something they consider. Until then, the New Zealander will need to prove he can do more than just rebounding for a contender.

Danny Green

The oldest player on the Grizzlies roster at 35, Danny Green is another veteran who could be on the trade block. Even though he has proven he can contribute to championship teams, winning three titles as a starter, he is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL.

When healthy, Green averages 8.7 points for his career, plus hitting almost 40% of his 3-point attempts. He also provides good perimeter defense, earning All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2016-17. However, his role has been decreasing in the past years. In 2021-22, he averaged 21.8 minutes a contest, his lowest mark since 2010-11 when he joined the San Antonio Spurs.

With uncertainty surrounding his health and his age, Green is perhaps the most likely player to be in a trade involving the Grizzlies. With just one year left in his contract, worth $10 million, Memphis could use him to acquire other rotational players that can contribute right away.

Green can still be a veteran presence in the locker room and mentor Morant and other young guards. The NBA has undervalued his skills and importance with the Spurs, Raptors, and Lakers. He might still be able to play at a good level and provide solid shooting and defense, but Memphis could not be willing to wait. If the Grizzlies need another on-court piece at some point, Green could be the one used to acquire such a player.