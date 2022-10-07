2 potential trade candidates for Magic as 2022-23 NBA preseason begins

With the NBA training camps and preseason action underway, some teams are taking a final look at their rosters before making any big decisions. Rebuilding teams such as the Orlando Magic might still have some moves to make.

The Magic hit the jackpot when landing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The team selected Paolo Banchero out of Duke, giving fans hope that they will have a brighter future ahead. The last time Orlando won a playoff series was in 2009-10, with Dwight Howard as its main star.

The team is currently 1-1 in the preseason. While they should still be a couple of years away from being real playoff contenders, the Magic flashed some potential. However, not all players should be part of that process.

With that being said, here are two potential trade candidates for the Magic as the regular season starts later this month.

Terrence Ross

Since joining the Magic in 2017, Terrence Ross has been one of the most important players off the bench. He played big roles on the team’s two trips to the playoffs. In 307 games with Orlando, starting just 46, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.7 minutes a night. Ross made 41.3% of his field goals and 34.8% of his 3-pointers.

In 2021-22, his role and efficiency significantly declined. He played just 23 minutes per game. Ross averaged 10 points per game while shooting below 40% and 30% on field goals and beyond the arc, respectively. Plus, he’s always been a one-trick pony.

Damn Terrence Ross stats. Want buckets? He'll give you buckets, and nothing else 🔥🔥🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/nWlKG0noRn — Gerard Arcamo (@GerardArmoca) March 5, 2020

At age 31, Ross is the oldest player on the Magic roster. With the team fully embracing the rebuilding mode after trading Aaron Gordon and All-Star Nikola Vučević in recent seasons, the veteran guard could be the next one on his way out.

Despite the bad performances last year, Ross should still attract some suitors. He can provide some scoring off the bench, giving a breath to any team’s starters. On an expiring deal worth $11.5 million, it should not require too much to acquire the veteran.

The Magic could get some low draft picks or unproven youngsters in exchange for Ross. Many playoff contenders might have their eyes on him, making him one of the most interesting and available trade assets in the NBA.

Mo Bamba

While Orlando is on a youth movement, not all young players are safe on the roster.

The Magic surprised the league when they re-signed Mo Bamba to a two-year, $20.6 million contract. After four years in Florida, it seemed like his time with the team was over. He struggled with injuries and failed to become a starter until last year.

In 2021-22, Bamba started 69 out of his 71 games. The center had his best year in the NBA, averaging 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He also shot 48% from the field and a career-best 38.1% on 3-pointers. However, the short contract and his slow development probably indicate that the Magic are not fully committed to him.

For comparison, Wendell Carter Jr. signed a four-year, $50 million deal with Orlando. He is certainly Bamba’s main competition at the center position. If the deals reveal something, Carter should start the year as the main big man.

Since Bamba’s contract is non-guaranteed in 2023-24, he becomes a good trade asset for the Magic. If a team needs a short-term big man solution, it would not need to commit to the former Texas Longhorn for too long. Fans should expect playoff contenders to be interested in Bamba, especially closer to the trade deadline. Because of that, he is very likely to be on another franchise by the end of the season.

Perhaps it will be best for both parties if the trade occurs. Bamba would get a fresh start and have the chance of developing on a team where he would not be under too much individual pressure, while Orlando builds its roster around Banchero.