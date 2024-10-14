There are many reasons for the Baltimore Ravens to be excited about their season, including the solid play of running back Derrick Henry and the outstanding efforts of Lamar Jackson. But there’s still work to be done, and here are two overreactions after the Ravens’ victory over the Commanders.

Included in the mix is quarterback Lamar Jackson. Yes, he’s having a tremendous season so far. But we’ve seen this story before from the two-time AP most valuable player. The question is: Can Jackson put together these same performances and provide leadership that leads the Ravens to the Super Bowl?

Overreaction #1

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has figured it out

In some ways, this is an unfair overreaction because it can’t be proved right or wrong until the postseason arrives. So consider it a mild overreaction because Jackson has turned on the jets from a performance standpoint in 2024. If the MVP voting occurred today, it might be No. 3 for him.

Jackson has completed 67% of his passes for 1,529 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. The pace represents a career high in yardage (4,332) and the TD pace would be the second-best of his career at 28. His passing TDs have been on the lower side in his seven years in the league because of his rushing-score prowess, and the Ravens commitment to running the ball inside the 10-yard line. On the ground, Jackson has rushed for 403 yards this season, a pace for 1,141 yards, second-best for his career.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson did his usual thing in the 30-23 win over the Commanders, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I thought Lamar (Jackson) had a great game,” Harbaugh said. “He was on point against man coverage. They were loading the box up against the run and playing a lot of man coverage, which they had not done a lot of throughout the course (of the season). We had a lot of first- and second-down play-action passes up. Guys like Zay (Flowers were) running crossing routes and sail routes away from those guys, and they were on our guys, but (they had) enough separation (and) Lamar dotted it. These guys made contested catches on the run and then made guys miss after the catch, as well.”

Lamar Jackson still has help from his friends

Jackson’s job is made easier this year because of the addition of Derrick Henry, and the further emergence of wide receiver Zay Flowers, despite a couple of down games this year. The Ravens are difficult to defend, and the offense is clicking.

“That's the offensive story of the game, absolutely,” Harbaugh said of the Commanders’ games. “We didn't know if they were going to play a lot of man or not, but they did, and I understand why they did. With all the quarterback and the run game stuff, they felt like they had to. They know how to stop stuff; they run those plays, and for Lamar to put those passes where he did, and for the guys to make those plays, was the difference in the game.”

But Jackson still has to prove his playoff numbers can match the regular season. In six posteason games, he’s hit on only 61% of his passes for 1,324 yards. That’s an average of 220 yards per game. Worst of all, however, is his 6-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That’s not going to cut it in the postseason.

Let’s face it, the Ravens had everything lined up in 2023 and still lost to the Chiefs. Jackson and his $260 million contract joined with a defense that led the NFL in sacks and DVOA. So until Jackson plays on Super Bowl Sunday, it’s an overreaction to say he’s figured it out.

Overreaction #2

Derrick Henry will keep scoring TDs like this

He’s a beast in an offense that is tough to defend. And when the Ravens get inside the 5-yard line, who’s going to stop that guy behind that line?

Well, the truth is, it will happen at certain points this season. Some defensive coordinators will overcommit to the run, just to make the Ravens do soemthing else. If all the gaps are full, even Henry’s beastly frame won’t open them all the time.

With eight scores in six games, and perhaps most impressively a touchdown in six straight games, Henry is off and running with the Ravens. He became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to score a rushing touchdown in each of his first six games of a season. Henry’s nine total touchdowns through six games are the most in Ravens’ history.

Need it be said, but defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike anointed Henry as the best, according to baltimoreravens.com

“He's the king,” Madubuike said. “He's ‘King Henry' for a reason, and I'm glad he's on our side.”

RB Derrick Henry works at his craft

Henry said he takes pride in being a finisher.

“I definitely just want to be able to close the game so we can win, and everybody is happy,” Henry said. “And everybody is high-fiving in the locker room. You have to take pride in that — to be able to finish games and have the ball last.”

Center Tyler Linderbaum added, “In the fourth quarter, when it's time for us to run the ball and get a first down, that's how we need to finish games. That's what good teams do. I think teams preach (finishing) all the time, but he's certainly a guy that absolutely does it, just with his size and speed. He's a fun player to play with, and then just having (Jackson) back there as well, it's challenging for defenses.”

However, Henry will slow down. His current pace puts him at 26 touchdowns for the season. And while it’s not impossible he will reach that total, he’s 30 years old and only three players in the history of the NFL have scored that many times in a single season. Tomlinson had 28 in 2006, Shaun Alexander totaled 27 im 2005, and Priest Holmes had 27 in 2003.