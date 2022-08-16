2 Ravens who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts

The Baltimore Ravens opened preseason action with a 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans, a victory that extended their exhibition winning streak to 21 games dating all the way back to 2016.

The game was also an opportunity for some players to show what they can bring to the organization. For others, it was their last chance.

Following the preseason opener, the Ravens made their first round of roster cuts. They released running back Corey Clement, wide receiver Devon Williams, cornerback Robert Jackson, defensive back Denzel Williams and quarterback Brett Hundley.

With the next roster-cut deadline set for a week from Tuesday, some players still need to prove their value to Baltimore’s front office in order to surviver another week on the roster.

With that said, here are two players who must impress the Ravens’ coaches in preseason Week 2 in order to make the regular-season roster.

Ravens players who must impress in preseason Week 2

2. T David Sharpe

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore’s starting left tackle, missed all but one game in 2022 due to an ankle injury. Still, he remains listed as a first-stringer on the team’s depth chart.

With Stanley still out, the left tackle position should be up for grabs, at least for now. David Sharpe, who played four games with the Ravens last season, is among those competing for the role. Unfortunately for him, the former fourth-round pick also suffered an injury that sidelined him for the team’s preseason opener.

Without Sharpe and Stanley, head coach John Harbaugh turned to Ja’Wuan James. A right tackle for most of his career, he switched to the left side against Tennessee, helping the Ravens rush for 130 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore also only allowed three sacks for just nine total yards.

Even though he is not natural to the left side, James was solid against the Titans. As for Sharpe, he may need to impress Harbaugh ahead of the team’s second game to remain on the roster. With other linemen capable of playing left tackle, he might not have many opportunities once he is back.

1. OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Ravens are having a lot of problems with their defensive line.

Veteran Tyus Bowser has missed all of training camp while continuing to recover from a torn Achilles. They selected David Ojabo with their second-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the rookie also suffered a torn Achilles during his Pro Day at Michigan. One of the frontrunners to get a spot on the squad was veteran Vince Biegel, but he suffered the same injury as his fellow Ravens and it set to miss the season’s duration.

As a result, doors are wide open for other edge defenders to carve out a regular place in the gameday lineup, or at the very least secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Undrafted out of Florida, Jeremiah Moon could be one of the players who benefits most from his teammates’ injury misfortune. However, his first impression on the field was not a good one.

Moon finished the preseason game versus the Titans with one tackle and one quarterback hit while playing 39 snaps. The problem was that he had a big penalty for roughing the passer, hitting Tennessee’s quarterback Logan Woodside on the helmet.

Battling for a roster spot, a penalty could play a factor in Harbaugh’s final decision. Should he continue committing those mistakes, Moon might not last very long in Baltimore.

Week 2 will be key to Moon’s quest at outside linebacker. Despite lacking depth, Baltimore could go in a different direction and release him and sign another player. It will all depend on how Moon performs against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.