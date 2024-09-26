The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, bringing their record to 1-2. The 49ers collapsed in the 4th quarter, being outscored 13-3, with the final score being 27-24.

San Francisco is a very talented team, but injuries have led to some early-season struggles. The 49ers entered the season as the favorite to come out of the NFC. Three weeks into the season, San Francisco hasn't been at the same caliber as they were in the 2023 season.

While the 49ers can blame injuries to key stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave, and George Kittle, the Rams were also banged up in Week 3. Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense was efficient despite their star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua being out.

San Francisco has a great head coach in Kyle Shanahan but will need an incredible game plan in games moving forward with their stars out. With that said, here are two reasons the 49ers must panic after their Week 3 loss to the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers are banged up with injuries

The 49ers have a star-studded team, but with the injuries stacking up, it's making it tougher for San Francisco. McCaffrey has been a huge loss for this San Francisco offense as he has yet to play a game this season. McCaffrey is in Germany to see a specialist about his Achilles injury and remains on the injured reserve for now.

In the 2023 season, McCaffrey rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the league in rushing yards while hauling in 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. When on the field, McCaffrey is the best running back in the league. Getting him back on the field would help San Francisco's offense become crucial once again.

In his absence, backup running back Jordan Mason has stepped up and played well. Mason has carried the ball 67 times in three games for 324 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't been as much of a factor in the receiving games as McCaffrey, who has only four receptions for 20 yards and zero touchdowns.

At receiver, Jauan Jennings has stepped up for the 49ers in Samuel's absence. In Week 3 against the Rams, Jennings caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old has been an unsung hero for the 49ers over the years and is shining in an increased opportunity.

However, despite the emergence of Mason and Jennings, San Francisco still finds themselves at 1-2. They will need their stars to get back on the field if they want to win more games.

49ers are weak at linebacker

The 49ers are still an elite team but are in need of better play at linebacker. Fred Warner is still at the top of the linebackers in the league, but with the absence of Greenlaw alongside him, they need to upgrade their depth.

San Francisco picked up De'Vondre Campbell in free agency, but he has struggled. The 2021 All-Pro has a low 55.6 PFF grade through the first three weeks, which shows his disappointing campaign. For the 49ers to improve, especially on the defensive side of the ball, they will need to acquire another linebacker.

San Francisco is a very talented team, but injuries and their weakness at linebacker could be their downfall. The 49ers need their stars to return to the field, and in the meantime, they will need more players to step up, like Mason and Jennings.