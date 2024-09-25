The San Francisco 49ers are fighting the injury bug early in the 2024-25 NFL season. Sliding to 1-2 in the NFC West after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, the 49ers are trying to hold on as their key players return to full health. The team received some cheerful news on quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

Purdy, who had an MRI on his back earlier this week, is expected to be a full participant at Wednesday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kittle will be limited due to a hamstring injury.

The 49ers faced some heavy adversity in Week 3, with Kittle and star gadget player Deebo Samuel popping up as inactive. Purdy experienced back soreness following his 22-of-30 for 292 yards and three-touchdown performance against the Rams. The 49ers signal caller just began in his third campaign and made his 24th career start last Sunday.

Despite the limited options he's had to work with, Purdy has respectably held it together. He's averaged 280.6 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception. The fact that he's participating in full at this stage of the practice week, is a great sign that he'll be ready to battle the New England Patriots on Sept. 29.

The 49ers have more injuries on the roster

Kittle has missed San Francisco's previous two games, which left Purdy with backup TE Eric Saubert and FB Kyle Juszczyk as his remaining options.

The 49ers won't release the final report until 90 minutes before Sunday kickoff, but we typically have a good idea of who will be active and inactive by Friday afternoon. In Week 3, DL Nick Bosa, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dee Winters and S Talanoa Hufanga all appeared on the list of injuries. Bosa, Ward and Hufanga were all able to suit up. Ward and Hufanga led the defense with 16 tackles against the Rams. While Bosa, who was stymied by his injury throughout the contest, recorded two tackles and one QB hit.

Purdy and Kittle appear to be on the right track to play this week, as the 49ers will need every one of the key members of the offense that they can get. Samuel's Week 4 status will continue to be monitored closer before Sunday, while Christian McCaffrey hasn't had any further update since seeking extensive treatment on his Achilles.

San Francisco will host the Patriots for a 4:05 PM ET kickoff at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.