2 reasons Clippers won’t win 2023 NBA championship

The Los Angeles Clippers 2021-22 season has to be considered a success considering the fact they managed to make it to the Play-In tournament despite being plagued by injuries. With a clean bill of health heading into the season, though, the hope is the Clippers can finally reach their potential in the 2022-23 season.

It’s clear why things didn’t go great for Los Angeles last season. Kawhi Leonard missed the entire season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 playoffs, and Paul George played in just 31 games due to injuries as well. The Clippers were beat up from the get go, and they still managed to find their way to the Play-In tournament anyways.

The Clippers will be aiming higher than the Play-In tournament this season, and rightfully so. They have the talent to make a championship run; the question is whether or not they will be able to do what it takes to make that run this season. Let’s take a look at two main reasons the Clippers won’t end up winning the 2023 NBA Finals despite returning to health this season.

2. The Clippers lack true depth in their rotation

The Clippers depth came through in a big way last season with Leonard and George missing time. While their depth won’t necessarily play as big of a role this season, you still need a solid rotation in order to win the Finals. We saw as much last season when the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, two of the deepest teams in the league, outlasted the other 28 teams in the league to make it to the Finals.

The problem is that heading into the 2022-23 season, there are some holes in the Clippers rotation that were not addressed this offseason. Off the bat, it’s worth acknowledging that their backcourt depth is in a great spot. John Wall and Paul Goerge will be the starting duo there, with Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell behind them.

But in the frontcourt, things aren’t as solid. Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington are going to be asked to fill in first off the bench, but after that there isn’t much. Covington is being listed as Ivica Zubac’s top backup, and he really has no business playing center. Luke Kennard can technically fill in at small forward, but he’s much better at one of the guard positions.

The Clippers could create some depth by moving George to the frontcourt with Leonard and sliding Powell into the starting lineup alongside Wall, which would move Nicolas Batum to the bench. Even then, you still don’t really have a true center behind Zubac, which isn’t ideal considering he only played 24.4 minutes per game last season. L.A.’s lack of frontcourt depth could become an issue, especially with all the injured players returning to the court this season.

1. The Clippers have a ton of injury risk on their team

A big reason that lack of frontcourt depth could really hurt is because there are a lot of question marks in the Clippers starting lineup right now. They should have everyone ready to go before the start of the regular season, but what they will look like on the court remains to be seen, and it feels like Los Angeles isn’t exactly protected in the event something were to happen to one of their star players.

Leonard has to be the biggest concern considering he’s returning from a torn ACL. We haven’t seen him on the court in over a year, and recovering from an ACL injury can be a daunting task. Leonard hadn’t shown any signs of decline prior to the injury, but until he steps on the court and performs, nobody is going to know whether or not he’s the same player.

It’s also worth noting that Wall has only played a total of 40 games over the past three seasons. Wall is already 32 years old, has been hit hard by injuries lately, and hasn’t played since the 2020-21 season either. What will he look like in his return to the court, and will he be able to reach the heights he hit earlier in his career with the Washington Wizards?

There also has to be some concern with George considering he’s missed significant time with injuries over the past three seasons. Whether or not he will be able to stay on the court could be huge considering the fact he’s looked great during his time with the Clippers. And given the rust that Leonard and Wall may be shaking off, his presence is extremely important.

If everything goes right for the Clippers, they should be a title contender. But assuming everything will click for them right off the bat is wishful thinking. This season may ultimately involve them finding their way back after an injury-plagued 2021-22 season, and if that’s the case, the Clippers shouldn’t be expected to win the 2023 NBA Finals.