2 reasons Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cowboys makes perfect sense after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a frustrating and disappointing start to the 2022 NFL season. They were defeated by a score of 19-3 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night matchup and never really found themselves with a chance to win. The three points they tallied are the fewest in a season opener since 1989. Perhaps even more concerning than the lack of offensive production was the injury to Dak Prescott. The injury occurred with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter when Prescott’s arm was hit as he attempted to throw a pass. A similarly interrupted follow-through in which Prescott’s hand made contact with the Buccaneers rusher occurred on back-to-back plays and resulted in him leaving the game immediately following.

Here’s how Dak Prescott injured his hand pic.twitter.com/UVhn4nMkUk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022

Jerry Jones was quick to provide a pessimistic update following the game. The Cowboys QB is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and will need to get surgery after suffering a clean break in his throwing hand. Cooper Rush stepped into the game following Prescott’s exit and completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 64 yards. While Rush has some positive qualities about him, it is tough to feel confident he is a great option as a multi-week starter while Prescott is hurt.

There is speculation that the Cowboys will turn to the trade market for an improved option under center. One of the names that has been constantly been brought up in these types of conversations is 49ers backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While there will be more clarity on how much interest there truly is in the coming days, here are two reasons why trading for the QB would be the right move for the Cowboys.

2. Stylistically

The phrase “game-manager” is oftentimes attached to a quarterback in a much more negative way than it should be. Not all quarterbacks can self-create in the way that is seen by guys like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen. However, this is not the only way to win a football game.

While it would be terrific if every team could have a starting quarterback that can seemingly make magic out of nothing, this simply is not the case. Neither Dak Prescott nor Jimmy Garoppolo are players that will be confused with the skillsets of this caliber of quarterback and that is a positive in this current situation.

The current 49ers backup quarterback would be a pretty seamless replacement for Dak Prescott from a stylistic point of view. Both players are competent quarterbacks who are at their best when spreading the ball around and allowing the skill positions to make plays. They make their biggest impact with their football IQ and decision-making rather than their raw athleticism or ability. Plugging in Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cowboys system would be a fairly seamless transition and one that could be done in a short amount of time. Not having to make major changes to the scheme or expectations would make the process significantly easier.

1. Win-Now Mode

The Cowboys had a confusing offseason in which it was not exactly clear the direction they were heading. While some moves may not point towards this, such as trading Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick swap, the intentions of the Cowboys should be on contending. While the Eagles had a strong offseason and looked solid in Week 1, the NFC East is still very open this year. The recently expanded playoff format also further increases their chances of getting into the postseason.

With a division up for grabs and a manageable schedule, Dallas should do their best to remain in win-now mode. The franchise will need to improve its overall level of play, but moving forth with Cooper Rush would sink hopes for the season. Jimmy Garoppolo is not without his flaws, but adding him would make a statement on the team’s intentions. The 30-year-old has never had a losing record as a starter (minimum 5 games starting per year) and led the 49ers to a 13-3 record just three seasons ago. He has a great deal of experience and has tallied five postseason wins already in his career.

While the 49ers were in a rush to get Trey Lance into the starting lineup, this should be more looked at as praise toward Lance rather than a criticism of Garoppolo. Just last season he threw for 3810 yards and 20 touchdowns. His NFL-best 12.7 yards per completion helped San Francisco go 10-7 and secure the playoff birth. The 49ers made some noise in the playoffs including knocking out the Cowboys on their way to the NFC Championship.

The bottom line is if the Cowboys believe in the core they have built, Jimmy Garoppolo will be helpful in allowing it to reach its potential. At the worst, Dallas will have a more secure starter for the several weeks’ Dak Prescott is out. At the best, Garoppolo will catch fire and help the offense increase its firepower. Even before Prescott’s injury, the Cowboys’ offense had some notable issues. This type of move would either serve as a wake-up call to Dak when he returns or provides Garoppolo with the chance to prove himself as a starter once again. In either outcome, it provides the Cowboys with a better chance to have a successful season.