Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a hand injury late in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, a closer look at the video replays of the incident show the exact moment he hurt his throwing hand that forced him out of the game.

In the fourth quarter of the contest, Prescott got the screen pass off Ezekiel Elliott as two defenders charged at him. Unfortunately, his right hand hit Shaq Barrett’s hands as he threw the ball, leading to the issue.

Prescott immediately went to the sideline to have the medical staff evaluate it. He was then forced to leave the field, with backup QB Cooper Rush going in to replace him.

Here’s the play that led to the injury:

Here’s how Dak Prescott injured his hand pic.twitter.com/UVhn4nMkUk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022

It remains to be seen how long Dak Prescott will really be out, but the fact that he will have to undergo surgery won’t raise hopes up. The team is expected to provide a clearer timetable after further testing the injury of their QB, though they will have other issues to address aside from that.

With Prescott set to be sidelined, the question on who will take over as QB1 is now on the spotlight. Will the Cowboys look at the free agent market? Or will they put their trust on the current signal-callers they have?

The Cowboys’ success this 2022 relies heavily on Prescott, and if he is going to miss a huge chunk of the campaign and they don’t find a suitable replacement as quickly as possible, then the team is really in trouble.