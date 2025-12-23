Fresh off signing Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami to a two-year deal just a couple of days ago, the Chicago White Sox aren't done spending. As GM Chris Getz and manager Will Venable look to continue progress on the team's rebuild, another piece of the puzzle was added on Tuesday. Per MLB insider Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter, the White Sox have signed veteran reliever Sean Newcomb to a one-year deal.

“More spending from the White Sox: They signed left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, per the team,” posted Passan. “That's two deals in the last couple days after the signing of Munetaka Murakami. Newcomb was arguably the best left-handed reliever left on the market.”

The $4.5 million that the White Sox are doling out to Newcomb should be a bargain, as the lefty can help the team in a variety of ways. Most notably, he could be an intriguing trade candidate as next season's deadline approaches. At the moment, Chicago's bullpen is pretty young, as closer Jordan Leasure is just 27 years old, while key pieces such as Grant Taylor and Mike Vasil are in their early-to-mid 20s. After signing Newcomb and Murakami over the last couple of days, where will Getz and the front office turn to next?

White Sox look to take next step in rebuild with latest additions

Adding Newcomb will give the White Sox veteran cover in a bullpen that could likely use it. Recent Rule 5 draft picks Alexander Alberto and Jedixson Paez should also play roles, while Getz could look to add another veteran or two to the mix. Despite not having a ton of experience, Chicago's relief corps could surprise many next season.

Meanwhile, Murakami is just the latest addition to what could be an incredibly exciting lineup. Much like the rest of the team, the White Sox lineup is big on potential but light on experience. With the exception of left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Luis Robert Jr., the rest of the lineup is 26 and younger. Murakami is 25, himself. Can Chicago add a couple of more pieces this winter in order to take the next step in what has been a slow rebuild so far?