For months now, there have been debates surrounding Chris Jericho's AEW status. Last seen losing to Bandido at Dynasty in April 2024, Jericho has been absent from television since then. While there have been no confirmed updates on Jericho's return, he has also been heavily speculated to join forces with WWE and retire there.

With just a few days left for Worlds End 2025 in Dec. 27, 2025, a new update has emerged on Jericho's status for the show. According to the official event listing, Worlds End is scheduled to begin at 6 pm CT (7 pm ET). On the same day, former World Champion Chris Jericho is now also scheduled to appear live on his YouTube channel, albeit a bit later, at 9 pm ET.

Jericho shared the announcement on his social media. “WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER!! Come join us on Dec 27 at 9 pm EST for the (possible) triumphant return of [The Winnipeggers]!” Jericho wrote. “We have no script, no ideas, and no clue what we are gonna do….so it’s pretty much par for the course!”

WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER!! Come join us on Dec 27 at 9 pm EST for the (possible) triumphant return of #TheWinnipeggers! We have no script, no ideas, and no clue what we are gonna do….so it’s pretty much par for the course! Only on my @youtube channel! pic.twitter.com/XAVrdbnSrR — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 19, 2025

The Winnipeggers was a podcast hosted on his YouTube channel. It ceased production in 2022 but was brought back as a Christmas special.

Tony Khan addresses Chris Jericho's AEW future

Earlier this year, while speaking at the ROH Death before Dishonor PPV media call, Tony Khan opened up about Jericho's future at All Elite Wrestling.

“I certainly could talk for a long time – I mentioned earlier being verbose – and I have to think Chris Jericho’s one of the greatest and most important people ever in AEW and has been a great two-time ROH World Champion,” Khan said. “For somebody that’s won nine world championships in the sport of pro wrestling, Chris Jericho is, it’s incredible to say, but has achieved so much in so many different promotions, and when you talk about him, you could talk about companies all over the world, but certainly we wouldn’t be as fortunate to be in this position I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH, so I’m very grateful to Chris.”

“I think the world of Chris, and I would love to have Chris back,” he added.